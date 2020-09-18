The latest Estrella Jalisco mural honors KVIA Channel 7 weather anchor Iris Lopez, whose project “Mija, Yes You Can” seeks to empower women.
The Mija Project, which is seeking nonprofit status, shares stories of women who have overcome obstacles to achieve success and give back to their communities.
The project also helps support other area nonprofits through donations.
El Paso artist Martin “Blaster” Zubia was chosen to depict Lopez as part of the Artist in Residence Program by Estrella Jalisco, the Mexican beer brand on a mission to create murals in 100 communities across the United States.
Zubia, who has been painting murals for nearly 30 years, is a resident at Roderick ArtSpace Lofts, a Downtown housing community for artists
The mural, at 801 N. Piedras, is the second under the program.
The first by Jesus “Cimi” Alvarado depicted fellow artist Patrick Gabaldon, honoring him for his community work through this art. That mural is at Tovar Printing, 1230 Texas.
