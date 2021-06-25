They’re back, baby.
Country trio Midland is returning to El Paso for a free Fourth of July performance at Speaking Rock Entertainment Center – one of the first large-scale concerts since venues opened following a year of pandemic closures.
The Texas-based “Drinkin’ Problem” hitmakers have been making the best of their time in the pandemic, both together and apart.
Bassist Cameron Duddy recently told the Dallas Observer that the band’s relentless touring and recording schedule prior to the pandemic had pushed the band to its limits.
“We weren’t on the verge of breaking up, but we were on the verge of cracking up. We were getting to the point of not knowing how we were even going to write the third album, and when COVID happened, we were able to sit around, collect our thoughts, and look back.”
The look back Duddy is referring to is the documentary and accompanying soundtrack both titled “The Sonic Ranch,” named for the world-renowned residential recording studio just outside of Tornillo in the eastern edge of El Paso County, where Midland was technically born.
Singer Mark Wystrach and guitarist/songwriter Jess Carson first came together with the intention of making music under the guiding hand of producer David Garza, who led the duo to Sonic Ranch to record a few demos and feel out their sound.
Duddy, who had directed music videos for Bruno Mars, Awolnation, and others, was invited along to document the sessions, but found himself jamming with Wystrach and Carson.
One thing led to another, and Duddy soon became Midland’s bassist.
The documentary is a fascinating fly-on-the-wall snapshot of a band in its embryonic stages.
One scene features the band working out a song that eventually became “Texas is the Last Stop,” with Duddy and Wystrach sparring over an appropriate enunciation of the phrase “and although it was alright.”
What seems like a petty complaint ends up as a crucial piece of production that completely alters the flow of the song.
Another notable scene shows the band playing its first show at The Tap bar in Downtown El Paso on a break from recording.
It features a blink-and-you-miss-her appearance by local musician Emily Hardtke, who ended up singing backup on the band’s demos. She subsequently appears throughout “The Sonic Ranch.” (The ‘la la’s in the background of the masterful “Fourteen Gears?” Hardtke).
Attention to musical detail runs throughout Midland’s music, though it might not be noticeable to the average listener.
The band is frequently referred to as “neo-traditional country” but that’s just a fancy way of getting to the point – Midland are straight country in the best way possible.
No forays into rap or other outlying genres other than the blues and folk that make up country music’s foundation.
Occasionally they lapse into a more rock ‘n’ roll-esque style, but that’s simply because, as Jonathan Tyler once said: “Rock ‘n’ roll, blues, and country music are the same thing, just wearing different clothes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.