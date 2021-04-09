Ah, memories. I mentioned Gene Autry in my last column. I have such pleasant memories of him.
Gene Autry, then-owner of the California Angels, purchased the El Paso Texans, as they were known then, for one dollar.
No kidding.
The El Paso Sports Association was so glad to get rid of the team that it handed the team lock, stock and barrel to the Angels for that sum. The dollar bill the association received hung on the wall in the KTSM office of John Phelan, the former general manager of the El Paso club.
The Angels sent John Stanfill, who had been business manager of Spokane team in the Pacific Coast League, to be general manager.
Rocky Bridges, who had been second baseman for seven league teams, was to be field manager.
GENE AUTRY invited Bob Ingram, sports editor of the El Paso Herald-Post, and Chuck Whitlock, sports editor of the El Paso Times, to dinner in Los Angeles.
Bob Ingram obviously had another commitment and graciously invited me to go to the dinner. After all, I had covered the Texans when Bob Ingram was on vacation and was assistant sports editor at the time. I quickly accepted the offer.
AUTRY SENT one of his airplanes to pick up Chuck Whitlock and myself.
Chuck and I had been good friends. He would pick me up to play golf together at Anthony Country Club every Tuesday.
What’s more, when Bob Ingram was on vacation we would cover the Texans, as they were known then, together.
Chuck was, frankly, simply fat. He would stuff his pants with several sacks of peanuts despite the fact we were provided with food in the pressbox.
The ride on the airplane was small and stuffy, but when we got there we were greeted like celebrities.
AT THE DINNER in Los Angeles, we were special guests of honor. Whitlock sat at Autry’s left and I sat at Autry’s right at the table.
We were served Manhattans, a redish alcoholic drink, in cocktail glasses. I only had a couple of drinks so I had my senses, but I noticed Whitlock, a, uh, big man, was downing one after another.
After dinner, which was delicious, he got up, pushed his chair back and said he was going to his room. He was obviously more than tipsy.
I QUICKLY excused myself from the table and followed him out the door. There was a swimming pool between him and his room and I was afraid he would fall in it.
But I got lucky. I got to him before the swimming pool and squired him to his room, where he quickly passed out.
I returned to the table and enjoyed the rest of the festivities. And there were many. And I thoroughly enjoyed them
I’ll always hold Gene Autry as a very special person.
As for Chuck Whitlock, he was a lovable sort and I held him in the highest esteem. He suffered a stroke in a car that his wife was driving one day and was never the same again.
___
Veteran sports journalist, historian and author Ray Sanchez welcomes suggestions for his column. His column periodically runs in El Paso Inc.’s B-Section. Contact him at (915) 584-0626, by email at rayf358@yahoo.com or online at raysanchezbooks.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.