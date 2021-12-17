The Sun Court Coronation has been a part of the Sun Bowl since 1936. Members of the Sun Court serve as ambassadors for the city of El Paso.
The ladies of the court volunteer at various community events and make appearances at the All-America Golf Classic, the Sun Bowl Thanksgiving Day Parade, WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational, Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, Helen of Troy Charm Camp and many other events throughout the year.
The 2021-22 Sun Court, including a new Sun Queen Jaylene Placencia and Lady-in-Waiting Paige Dorsey, as well as eight Sun Princesses, were announced on Friday, Aug. 6 at the El Paso Country Club.
Sun Queen
Jaylene Placencia
Placencia is the daughter of Raul Placencia and Melissa Cortez and is a Maxine l. Silva Health Magnet High School graduate. Jaylene is a junior at UTEP, where she is pursuing a bachelor’s in nursing. She plans to pursue a career in the medical field where she can serve others.
Lady-in-Waiting
Paige Dorsey
Dorsey is a senior majoring in accounting and minoring in finance at UTEP, where she is also beginning her master’s program in accounting. She is the daughter of David and Susie Dorsey and a graduate of Franklin High School. She works at SBNG P.C. as a taxation accountant.
Cassandra Aldaz
Aldaz is the daughter of Francisco and Monica Aldaz. She’s a junior at UTEP, where she’s pursuing her bachelor’s in applied learning and development, with a minor in pre-primary grades. She serves as secretary volunteer for the Zeta Tau Alpha national fraternity, which specializes in organizing community fundraisers.
Paulina Castaneda
Castaneda is the daughter of Felipe and Marcela Castaneda. A Franklin High School alumna, the creative writing major at UTEP is pursuing a minor in secondary education and plans to become an English or writing teacher. She started a small business called La Picosita selling homemade salsas.
Valeria Del Villar
Del Villar is the daughter of Javier Del Villar and Maria Verdier-Del Villar. A graduate of Socorro High School and UTEP, she’s a registered nurse who was recognized as one of 16 nurses of the year in 2020. She’s enrolled in the UTEP graduate program for nursing administration and management.
Margarita Gomez-Baca
Gomez-Baca is the daughter of Carlos Gomez and Maria Margarita Baca-Gomez. She’s a senior at UTEP majoring in graphic design. Upon graduation from Loretto Academy, Margarita was named to the Dean’s List at UTEP and was a recipient of the Maple Fund scholarship.
Jazmin Jayme
Jayme is the daughter of Arturo and Diana Jayme and is a junior at UTEP majoring in finance with a concentration in risk management. Since graduating from Franklin High School, Jazmin quickly secured her spot on the dean’s list at UTEP, and the university honors program.
Andie Menichelli
Menichelli is the daughter of Andrew and Maria Menichelli and a senior at UTEP pursuing a career in nursing. A graduate of Burges High School, she grew up as a Girl Scout and at a young age understood the importance of giving back to the community.
Analisa Quiñonez
Quiñonez is the daughter of Monica Montes-Quiñonez and is a junior at UTEP pursing a bachelor’s in rehabilitation sciences. The El Paso High School alumna graduated from the distinguished dual language magnet program and dances with Viva! El Paso.
Kennadi Trevino
Trevino is the daughter of Bonnie Trevino. Originally from Kansas, she moved to El Paso at a very young age and now call El Paso home. A longtime cheerleader, she’s a sophomore at EPCC studying multidisciplinary studies in preparation for physician assistant school.
