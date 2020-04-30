Ozzy’s flight may have been grounded, but his spirit always soars high and mighty.
A Mexican free-tailed bat, Ozzy was named the mascot of the El Paso Locomotive FC in February. He made his rounds around town, meeting fans of all ages, and was to make his grand game debut in March for the soccer team’s second season.
But the COVID-19 virus that has spread across the borderland and around the world shut down the season before it could start.
Though most Mexican free-tailed bats like Ozzy prefer to roost in caves our under bridges, the Locos mascot is happiest in open air around the stadium and his fans.
Most of his relatives live in the western U.S., Mexico and Central and South America, with many making Bracken Cave near San Antonio their home.
Ozzy, who stands more than six feet tall, now spends most of his time by the railroad that runs underground near Southwest University Stadium.
Mexican free-tailed bats are also among the fastest bats – and the official flying mammal of Texas – which makes it an especially hard time for Ozzy.
But like you, he knows he has to stay grounded to stay safe and protect his family and friends from the coronavirus.
Ozzy can’t wait to spread his purple wings and spike up his purple Mohawk at Locomotive games.
We don’t yet know when that will be, but Ozzy is hopeful he’ll be able to enjoy a full season with his team later this year.
El Paso Inc. recently caught up with Ozzy, and here’s what he had to say about the life of a famous mascot:
Q: Where does your name come from?
My favorite song is “Crazy Train” by Ozzy Osbourne so that is where I got my nickname!
Q: Are you related to Ozzy Osbourne, the iconic rock legend? What can you tell us about your family?
Although we are not related, he is my favorite musician. I listen to “Crazy Train” every day! I come from a colony of Mexican-free tailed bats that live in Carlsbad Caverns. I fly over to visit them when I’m done with my mascot duties for the day.
Q: What is your job with the El Paso Locomotive?
I am El Paso Locomotive FC’s one and only official mascot! My job is to cheer on the team along with the rest of the fans and make community appearances when it is a non-game day.
Q: Where do you live, and do you only come out at night?
I live at Southwest University Park! Although nighttime is my favorite, I come out during the day to go to events all around El Paso!
Q: How fast can you fly, and what is your wingspan?
Did you know Mexican-free Tailed Bats can fly at 99 miles per hour?
My wingspan is six feet – a little larger than most Mexican-free tailed bats.
Q: What’s on your music playlist?
I listen to “Crazy Train” on repeat! But I do enjoy listening to “C’Mon n’ Ride It” by Quad City DJ’s and the band Train depending on my mood.
Q: What is your favorite food?
I typically prefer a diet of beetles, flies and ants. But the nachos and burgers at Southwest University Park have become my new favorite.
Q: How do you and Chico of the El Paso Chihuahuas get along?
Even though he had to make room for me at Southwest University Park, we’re buddies. You could say he’s a bat’s best friend!
Q: What do you like most about the borderland?
The people! Everyone is so welcoming and friendly. And let’s not forget those El Paso sunsets – it is my favorite time to fly.
Q: What is your message to the kids of El Paso and the region?
My message is that with hard work and determination, you can achieve anything! Just look at me!
I was Locomotive’s biggest fan and now I’m the official mascot. Go Locos!!
