Area artists and cultural nonprofits have received $250,000 in grants from the city’s Museums and Cultural Affairs Department Cultural Funding Program.
The funding can be used for performances, services and projects throughout El Paso for this fiscal year.
Funded projects range from an entire season of events by performing arts groups to teaching artist sessions in neighborhood spaces, MCAD officials said in a news release.
“The cultural funding program is another way for MCAD to directly invest in the arts and incentivize partnerships within El Paso’s creative sector,” said Ben Fyffe, managing director of Cultural Affairs and Recreation. “After more than a year of COVID-19 closures, MCAD is excited to foster recovery for the cultural community with this year’s funding allocations.”
Arts and cultural programming has an annual economic impact of more than $103 million in El Paso, according to an economic impact study by Americans for the Arts.
Since overhauling the process in 2007, the program has awarded more than $5 million to the local artistic community.
FY 2022 Cultural Funding Awardees
Border Rainbow Center Capoeira
El Paso Creative Kids
El Paso Art Association El Paso Fab Lab
El Paso Holocaust Museum and Study Center
El Paso Pro Musica
El Paso Symphony Orchestra
El Paso Youth Ballet
Femme Frontera Film Festival
Kids Excel
La Fe Culture and Technology Center
Las Artistas
The Opera Company
Tom Lea Institute
Youth Opera of El Paso
Alejandra Carrillo-Estrada
Austin Savage
Candace Printz
Celia Aguilar
Edgar Picazo
J. Genaro Limon Leticia McKay
Maria Natividad
Marisa O’Donnell Luján
Jessica Hudson
Olaf Sosa
