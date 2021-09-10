Area artists and cultural nonprofits have received $250,000 in grants from the city’s Museums and Cultural Affairs Department Cultural Funding Program.

The funding can be used for performances, services and projects throughout El Paso for this fiscal year. 

Funded projects range from an entire season of events by performing arts groups to teaching artist sessions in neighborhood spaces, MCAD officials said in a news release.

“The cultural funding program is another way for MCAD to directly invest in the arts and incentivize partnerships within El Paso’s creative sector,” said Ben Fyffe, managing director of Cultural Affairs and Recreation. “After more than a year of COVID-19 closures, MCAD is excited to foster recovery for the cultural community with this year’s funding allocations.”

Arts and cultural programming has an annual economic impact of more than $103 million in El Paso, according to an economic impact study by Americans for the Arts.

Since overhauling the process in 2007, the program has awarded more than $5 million to the local artistic community. 

FY 2022 Cultural Funding Awardees 

Border Rainbow Center Capoeira

El Paso Creative Kids

El Paso Art Association El Paso Fab Lab 

El Paso Holocaust Museum and Study Center

El Paso Pro Musica

El Paso Symphony Orchestra

El Paso Youth Ballet 

Femme Frontera Film Festival

Kids Excel

La Fe Culture and Technology Center 

Las Artistas

The Opera Company

Tom Lea Institute

Youth Opera of El Paso

Alejandra Carrillo-Estrada

Austin Savage

Candace Printz

Celia Aguilar 

Edgar Picazo

J. Genaro Limon Leticia McKay

Maria Natividad

Marisa O’Donnell Luján 

Jessica Hudson

Olaf Sosa

