EW YORK — Veteran daytime talk show host Maury Povich is retiring, with the last original episodes of “Maury” set for broadcast in September after 31 years on the air.
NBC Universal confirmed the impending exit of the 83-year-old Povich on Monday, March 21. Old episodes are likely to live on in some form, however.
“I’m so proud of my relationship with NBC Universal and all those who worked on the ‘Maury’ show but as I occasionally tell my guests on ‘Maury,’ enough already,” he said.
His show hit upon a successful formula many years ago and has stuck with it: using tests to reveal, on the air, the father of babies where paternity is in question or lie detectors to see if a spouse is cheating or not.
Povich was a television journalist before going into the talk show world. He anchored local news shows in Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Philadelphia.
For a while in Los Angeles, his co-anchor was journalist Connie Chung, whom he married in 1984.
In 1986, he was the inaugural anchor of the entertainment news program, “A Current Affair,” and began “The Maury Povich Show” for Paramount in 1991.
It switched to NBC Universal in 1998, shortening the show’s name.
