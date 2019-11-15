Matthew Michael Pepe passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Nov. 9.
He was 36 years old.
Matt is survived by his wife, Claudia; his beautiful daughter, Olivia; sister, Shannon; mother, Sarah; and father, Joe.
Matt graduated from Cathedral High School and received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Arizona and his master’s degree from Southern Methodist University.
He worked at Majestic Realtors and was instrumental in the development of Montecillo Smart Community and TopGolf. Matt was very active in the community and truly loved El Paso. He was past president of El Paso Pro Musica and a board member of the Borderplex Alliance.
Funeral services were held Thursday, Nov. 14 at La Paz Faith Memorial and Spiritual Center and Friday, Nov. 15 at the Church of St. Clement. Services were entrusted to Perches Funeral Home West.