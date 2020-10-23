Would it surprise you to learn that more than 30 years ago, before he’d even sauntered across the screen in “Dazed and Confused,” Matthew McConaughey wrote a poem in which he vowed he’d someday become an author?
As one of its lopsided verses declared:
I think I’ll write a book.
A word about my life.
I wonder who would give a damn
About the pleasures and the strife?
This was in 1989, when he didn’t know all the twists and turns that awaited him — the acting awards he’d win, the wife and children he’d have, the bracing dramas and banal rom-coms he’d make.
But he was certain he would live a life worth chronicling.
Now that poem, rendered in its creator’s arcane handwriting, appears at the start of his autobiography, “Greenlights,” which Crown published Oct. 20.
The book offers a shotgun seat to all the l-i-v-i-n that McConaughey has accumulated, from his upbringing in a tumultuous Texas family to his ascent as the ruggedly serene star of “Magic Mike,” “True Detective” and “Dallas Buyers Club.”
McConaughey, who turns 51 on Nov. 4, enjoys spinning some of these personal yarns, not necessarily because they sound cool but because he believes they reveal certain universal and teachable truths.
Homespun wisdom
To that end, “Greenlights” is filled with homespun wisdom that McConaughey has wrung from his toils, travels and that time he got arrested while playing bongos in the nude.
He has fortified his remembrances with the coinages and maxims he dutifully recorded in decades’ worth of personal journals and which continue to spill naturally from his mouth.
It is a book that is constantly evaluating itself and its reasons for being, much like its author.
“I get what equity I bring as Matthew McConaughey, however you see me,” he said in a recent Zoom conversation.
He spoke from a den in his home in Austin, Texas.
“If it’s a straight memoir” — he stressed the second syllable with an unexpected French flair — “as a publisher you could sell some books.”
McConaughey is alternately uninhibited and self-serious.
He is comfortable referring to himself in the third person and dismisses any suggestion that he has stumbled backward into his professional success.
He wants readers to look beyond the boldface name on its cover and focus on its fundamental message.
No one can escape hardship, he said, but he can share the lessons “that helped me navigate the hard stuff — like I say, ‘get relative with the inevitable’ — sooner and in the best way possible for myself.”
Codifying his beliefs and putting them down on paper was one test. The next challenge comes as McConaughey releases “Greenlights” into a world that feels increasingly unsettled and dismissive of values systems.
“I’m still continuously testing and updating my philosophies, practically daily,” he said. “And I can do better at a lot of them.”
Finding humanity in reality
As McConaughey tells the story, his youth was dominated by his father, Jim, a former college and professional football player turned pipe salesman who was married three times to and twice divorced from the actor’s mother, Kay.
The book’s first chapter dramatizes a scene from 1974 where McConaughey watched the couple fight ferociously — his mother having broken his father’s nose with a telephone while he brandished a ketchup bottle — before his parents had sex on the kitchen floor.
It sounds brutal and, as McConaughey told me, “This is the reality, but there’s humanity in that reality.”
Jim was tough on his sons, too, but, McConaughey, who is the youngest of three brothers, said, “I wouldn’t give back one ass-whupping I got for the values that are ingrained in me.”
When he reflects on his parents, McConaughey said, “The love was real. The passion was real.” (A few days after McConaughey started filming “Dazed and Confused,” Jim died of a heart attack while making love to Kay.)
McConaughey recounts how he landed his breakthrough role as the likable sleaze Wooderson in “Dazed and Confused” by tracking down the film’s casting director, Don Phillips, in an Austin bar and charming his way into an audition.
A few years later, the not-yet-bankable actor mounted a successful campaign to persuade director Joel Schumacher to cast him in a leading role in his adaptation of “A Time to Kill.”
To McConaughey, stories like these illustrate how he is not content to merely let life happen to him.
“It’s always been obvious to me that I do not have a laissez-faire attitude,” he said. “It’s a state of being that I work at, continuously, daily, and I break a sweat to get it.”
Not a celebrity tell-all
In “Greenlights,” McConaughey tells the back stories of some of his best-known roles, but he does not take a film-by-film inventory of his entire career.
Nor does he share any particularly salacious details from his personal life when he was still a single man.
However, he does unhesitatingly share two different stories in which he awakens from wet dreams — you read that right — where he saw himself “floating downstream on my back in the Amazon River” while surrounded by jungle life and “African tribesmen lined up shoulder to shoulder on the ridge to the left of me.”
Sections like these shed light on the transcendental side of the author, who is a practicing Methodist but also describes himself as “an optimistic mystic,” forever fine-tuning his personal dials in search of further broadcasts from the universe.
That approach to existence has sent McConaughey hunting for what he calls “greenlights” — the traffic signals that mean go, which he prefers to spell as a single word and which he believes take skill and acumen to identify.
To conclude that life is all about luck, is to surrender to fatalism: “Quit letting yourself off the hook, McConaughey. If that’s true, then run every red light. You’ve got your hands on the wheel. You’re making choices. They matter.”
Stories, lessons and more
Getting “Greenlights” onto the page did not happen swiftly. Crown had its eye on McConaughey as far back as 2015, when the actor went viral with a commencement speech he gave at the University of Houston, structured around his aphorisms (“Don’t leave crumbs”; “Dissect your successes”; “A roof is a man-made thing”).
A proposal that McConaughey later circulated to several publishing houses “had less story and more of the lessons and philosophy in it,” said Gillian Blake, senior vice president and editor-in-chief of Crown. But in further conversations with him, Blake said, McConaughey did not need much encouragement to turn a retrospective lens on himself.
McConaughey said that he had already prepared for the writing process by reviewing the diaries and journals he had kept since he was a teenager. He said he did not work with a co-author on “Greenlights” but got some needed motivation from his wife, Camila Alves McConaughey.
“All of a sudden, my wife was like, ‘Get in the truck, load up your food, water and tequila, and don’t come back until you’ve got something,’” he recalled. “So, bam, called a friend with a cabin and hit the desert.”
Since then, though, McConaughey, his wife and their three children have been living a sequestered life during what the actor calls “COVID times.”
It is both a propitious and a terrible time to be plugging a book about how the experiences of a Hollywood movie star can improve your life.
And while McConaughey has reorganized himself for several weeks’ worth of virtual promotion, his greater concerns are maintaining his family’s welfare and keeping his own head on straight.
In some moments he tried to alleviate his existential dread with humor.
“Everyone’s in a bit of a pickle, and it’s not a little gherkin,” he said. “It’s one of those big two-pounders you get at a roadside truck stop.”
Then he would abruptly describe the situation in starker terms: “We’re going back to our most barbaric selves,” he said.
But — to use an adage that McConaughey might endorse — he tried to light a candle in the darkness and find some optimism at an otherwise dire time.
“Could this actually be a banner year, where things got started?” he asked. “Where we got cleansed? A little evolution would be nice.”
