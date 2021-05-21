Guests at Southwest University Park attending Chihuahuas games or Locomotive FC matches are no longer required to mask up.
The teams announced that face coverings will no longer be required at events for guests who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 starting on Friday, May 21.
Face masks are still recommended for guests who are not vaccinated, officials said online.
The new policy comes a day after Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order that bans government entities in Texas – like cities and counties – from mandating masks in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ballpark is owned by the city and rented by MountainStar Sports Group, which owns the teams.
El Paso city and county leaders have amended their emergency directives to coincide with the governor’s order, but also encouraged the community to continue wearing face masks.
Officials said the ballpark will continue to implement health and safety protocols, including hand sanitizer stations and thorough cleaning and sanitization of the facility before, during and after events.
The Locomotive’s next home match is June 9; while the Chihuahuas play at home again May 27-June 1.
Information:
• El Paso Chihuahuas, 915-533-BASE; epchihuahuas.com
• El Paso Locomotive FC, 915-235-GOAL; eplocomotivefc.com.
