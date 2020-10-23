family.halloween.jpeg
El Paso Inc. file / reader-submitted photo

If the coronavirus pandemic isn’t scary enough, here are a few places you can get your fright on – or pick a pumpkin, watch a movie or catch a light show if that’s more your style.

City leaders have discouraged door-to-door trick-or-treating this year to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

As the pandemic may cause event cancelations, we encourage you to call ahead or go online for more details before heading out to any of the listed events.

 

CORN MAZES

 

La Union Maze

1101 Hwy. 28, La Union, N.M.

1-4 p.m. Fridays

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays

Now through Nov. 1

915-549-1323

launionmaze.com

@LaUnionMaze on Facebook

The maze and other activities are closed, but you can make a reservation to pick your pumpkins, pre-order them online, or buy on site. 

 

Mesilla Valley Maze

3855 W. Picacho, Las Cruces, N.M.

11 a.m.-7 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays 

Now through Oct. 31

575-526-1919

mesillavalleymaze.com

@mesillavalleymaze on Facebook

The maze’s country store is open and you can select and buy pumpkins. All other activities are canceled.

 

HAUNTED HOUSES

 

Forbidden Acres

13161 Tobacco 

8 p.m. to midnight through Oct. 31

How much: $15/person

@forbiddenacres on Facebook

915-256-3088

An outdoor trail filled with chills and thrills will operate at 50% capacity. No more than four people per group; masks required.

 

KLAQ Devil’s Highway Drive-Thru Haunted House

13900 Montana. east of Zaragoza

Now through Oct. 31

7-10 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays; 7 p.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays

915-302-6867

@THEKLAQHAUNTEDHOUSE on Facebook

Take a limousine ride through eight acres of wastelands overtaken by the undead. Cars sanitized between rides; masks required.

 

HALLOWEEN ROUNDUP

 

Sunday, Oct. 25

 

The Substation Halloween Market

145 E. Sunset

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

@substationep on Facebook

Costume contest, trick-or-treating; masks and social distancing required.

 

Thursday, Oct. 29

 

Halloween Light Show 

6:30-10 p.m. 

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, 3850 Justice

@EPSheriff on Facebook

Drive-up Halloween show will feature lights, music, video, animation and more. Must remain in vehicles; costumes and masks encouraged.

 

Friday, Oct. 30

 

Ghost Stories of El Paso

Ascarate Park, 6900 Delta

6:30 p.m. Oct. 30-Nov. 1

Films produced by Jackson Polk of Capstone Productions Inc. will be shown. Parking for up to 100 cars; snacks and drinks allowed but no alcoholic beverages; guests must remain in cars; restrooms will be open.

Free; $2 for park entrance

 

Concordia Cemetery Devil’s Night / Ghost Tour

3700 E. Yandell

8-10 p.m.

915-274-9531

@PasoDelNorteParanormalSociety on Facebook

Learn about the history and mystery of Concordia Cemetery. Ages 10 and up. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets sold online only.

 

Saturday, Oct. 31

 

Trunk-or-Treat

3-6:30 p.m. 

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, 3850 Justice

@EPSheriff on Facebook

 Drive-in trunk-or-teat event; kids gets goodie bags; limited to first 300 kids. Must remain in vehicles; costumes/masks encouraged.

El Paso Sportspark Drive-By Trick-or-Treating

1780 N. Zaragoza 

5-8 p.m.

915-504-5876

 

St. Mark’s Trunk or Treat

5005 Love Road

3-6 p.m.

915-581-4444

@stmarkselpaso on Facebook

Candy, games, prizes

 

Sunday, Nov. 1

 

Upper Valley Market Dia de los Muertos Market & Show

7930 N. Mesa

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Shopping, car show

915-261-1500

@uppervalleymarket on Facebook

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.