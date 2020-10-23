If the coronavirus pandemic isn’t scary enough, here are a few places you can get your fright on – or pick a pumpkin, watch a movie or catch a light show if that’s more your style.
City leaders have discouraged door-to-door trick-or-treating this year to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
As the pandemic may cause event cancelations, we encourage you to call ahead or go online for more details before heading out to any of the listed events.
CORN MAZES
La Union Maze
1101 Hwy. 28, La Union, N.M.
1-4 p.m. Fridays
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays
11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays
Now through Nov. 1
915-549-1323
@LaUnionMaze on Facebook
The maze and other activities are closed, but you can make a reservation to pick your pumpkins, pre-order them online, or buy on site.
Mesilla Valley Maze
3855 W. Picacho, Las Cruces, N.M.
11 a.m.-7 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays
Now through Oct. 31
575-526-1919
@mesillavalleymaze on Facebook
The maze’s country store is open and you can select and buy pumpkins. All other activities are canceled.
HAUNTED HOUSES
Forbidden Acres
13161 Tobacco
8 p.m. to midnight through Oct. 31
How much: $15/person
@forbiddenacres on Facebook
915-256-3088
An outdoor trail filled with chills and thrills will operate at 50% capacity. No more than four people per group; masks required.
KLAQ Devil’s Highway Drive-Thru Haunted House
13900 Montana. east of Zaragoza
Now through Oct. 31
7-10 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays; 7 p.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays
915-302-6867
@THEKLAQHAUNTEDHOUSE on Facebook
Take a limousine ride through eight acres of wastelands overtaken by the undead. Cars sanitized between rides; masks required.
HALLOWEEN ROUNDUP
Sunday, Oct. 25
The Substation Halloween Market
145 E. Sunset
11 a.m.-3 p.m.
@substationep on Facebook
Costume contest, trick-or-treating; masks and social distancing required.
Thursday, Oct. 29
Halloween Light Show
6:30-10 p.m.
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, 3850 Justice
@EPSheriff on Facebook
Drive-up Halloween show will feature lights, music, video, animation and more. Must remain in vehicles; costumes and masks encouraged.
Friday, Oct. 30
Ghost Stories of El Paso
Ascarate Park, 6900 Delta
6:30 p.m. Oct. 30-Nov. 1
Films produced by Jackson Polk of Capstone Productions Inc. will be shown. Parking for up to 100 cars; snacks and drinks allowed but no alcoholic beverages; guests must remain in cars; restrooms will be open.
Free; $2 for park entrance
Concordia Cemetery Devil’s Night / Ghost Tour
3700 E. Yandell
8-10 p.m.
915-274-9531
@PasoDelNorteParanormalSociety on Facebook
Learn about the history and mystery of Concordia Cemetery. Ages 10 and up. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets sold online only.
Saturday, Oct. 31
Trunk-or-Treat
3-6:30 p.m.
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, 3850 Justice
@EPSheriff on Facebook
Drive-in trunk-or-teat event; kids gets goodie bags; limited to first 300 kids. Must remain in vehicles; costumes/masks encouraged.
El Paso Sportspark Drive-By Trick-or-Treating
1780 N. Zaragoza
5-8 p.m.
915-504-5876
St. Mark’s Trunk or Treat
5005 Love Road
3-6 p.m.
915-581-4444
@stmarkselpaso on Facebook
Candy, games, prizes
Sunday, Nov. 1
Upper Valley Market Dia de los Muertos Market & Show
7930 N. Mesa
11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Shopping, car show
915-261-1500
@uppervalleymarket on Facebook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.