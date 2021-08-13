The Mexican Revolution was a defining moment in world history. Many of its battles were fought along the U.S.-Mexico border near El Paso, and much of the planning for the revolt took place in Downtown.
There’s also a little house on Leon Street where Mexican revolutionary Pancho Villa stashed currency, coins and other valuables he used to support his activities – until it was raided by U.S. officials.
On the Aug. 21 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show,” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we explore historical markers erected by the El Paso County Historical Commission to tell the story of El Paso’s role in the Mexican Revolution. Our special guest is historian Bernie Sargent.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM and streams live at Facebook.com/ElPasoHistoryRadioShow. For more information, visit EPHistory.com.
