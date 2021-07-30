Socorro is one of the most historic cities in Texas. The city itself was founded in 1680, and the historic Socorro Mission was established in 1682.
For a time, the small farming community was a part of Mexico, and in the late 1880s it played an active role in El Paso County politics.
On the Aug. 7 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show,” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we focus on the history of Socorro, Texas, the Socorro Mission, and an historic farm called Bodega Loya. It has a new farmer’s market with over 100 years of farming history.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM and streams live at Facebook.com/ElPasoHistoryRadioShow. For more information, visit EPHistory.com.
