As a return to normalcy during the pandemic remains uncertain, concerts are making their way back to the borderland.
The El Paso County Coliseum will host live, in-person outdoor concerts through November in a socially distant, drive-in format, starting with Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán on Saturday, Oct. 17.
“The nature of the drive-in is to continue bringing concerts but making them safe for everybody,” said Omar Ropele, vice president of events and scheduling with the El Paso Sports Commission.
“You drive up, you see the show, and you drive out.”
Now one of the most prominent mariachis in Mexico, Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán, started as a quartet in 1898.
Generations later, Mariachi Vargas has acquired a long list of credits, including appearing in more than 200 films and making numerous recordings.
The group, under musical director Rúben Fuentes, has arranged music for Mexican legends such as Lola Beltrán, Pedro Infante and José Alfredo Jiménez.
The mariachi also made a notable appearance in Linda Rondstadt’s popular “Canciones de Mi Padre.”
The Mariachi Vargas concert is among a slew of shows coming to the coliseum.
The venue first tested the drive-in concert format with a performance by the Mexican regional band Intocable in August.
“The show was a huge success,” Ropele said. “Over 400 cars attended the performance, so at that point we knew that the drive-in format was something that would work for future concerts.”
Ropele said the coliseum parking lot holds 1,000 cars – with room for expansion if needed.
Attendees are ticketed per car load, with 10 feet between each car. That allows concertgoers to remain in their cars, sit in the bed of a trunk, or watch from lawn chairs in front of their vehicles.
Restrooms are available inside the coliseum, and stalls are sanitized after each use.
Concessions are limited to chips and similar snacks. Outside food is allowed, but grilling is not.
Alcohol is permitted, but no glass containers are allowed. Concertgoers who plan to drink are strongly encouraged to bring a designated driver, Ropele said..
