Marco Antonio Solis – a beloved and influential singer-songwriter in Mexico and the southwestern U.S. – will stop in El Paso this spring.
The lead singer for the band Los Bukis that rose to international fame in the 1970s and 80s, Solis is bringing his “Que Ganas de Verte” (What Desire to See You) tour to the Don Haskins Center on Saturday, April 2. Tickets were to go on sale starting Friday, Feb. 4.
Born in Michoacan, Mexico, Solís was only 12 when he formed his first group, Los Hermanitos Solís, with brother Joel. He was still a teenager when he formed Los Bukis in the early 1970s. Although the band’s roots are in norteña music, its greatest hits are tear-jerking, straight-to-the-heart pop ballads such as “Tu Carcel” and “Yo Te Necesito.”
Solis started a solo career in the 90s, with songs like “Quiereme” and “Inalcanzable” rising in the charts. With Los Bukis, 11 of his songs hit No. 1 on Billboard, with more than 50 titles on the Hot Latin Songs chart.
He reunited with Los Bukis for nine stadium shows across the U.S. last fall, celebrating the group’s reunion after 25 years.
Information: ticketmaster.com; marcoantoniosolis.com.
