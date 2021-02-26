Latin trap and regaetton artist Maluma is bringing his dance hits and moves (and who are we kidding, his much-talked about hotness), to the Don Haskins Center at UTEP this fall.
The performance, at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, marks the first major tour to announce a return to an indoor venue in El Paso since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year.
“I can’t believe I’m finally announcing my next tour, I’m crying of joy,” Maluma posted on Instagram. “I miss you guys, finallyyyyyyyy!!!!!!!!!”
Among his top hits are “Felices Los Cuatro,” “El Perdedor,” “Pa Ti” “Chantaje,” a collaboration with fellow Colombian superstar Shakira, and “Medellin,” a collaboration with Madonna.
The “Papi Juancho 2021 World Tour” kicks off in Sacramento on Sept. 2 and ends in Chicago on Oct. 24.
“Papi Juancho” is Maluma’s fifth studio album, released in August 2020, and features guest collaborations from Randy, Yandel, Yomo, Lenny Tavarez and others.
“I couldn’t be more excited to announce my return to the concert stage,” Maluma said in a press release.
“It’s what I have been dreaming about for months and we are going to celebrate together like never before. It’s going to be a celebration!”
UTEP officials didn’t immediately release details on seating capacity or arrangements, but Maluma’s fall tour production company, Cardenas Marketing Network, said in a statement that it will follow any COVID-19 guidelines imposed by government and public health officials during the tour.
Tickets were to go on sale starting Friday, Feb. 26 at ticketmaster.com and other ticket outlets. Tickets start at $80.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.