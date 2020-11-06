El Paso Pro-Musica has been making beautiful music in El Paso for more than 40 years. For the last two decades, Pro-Musica has been led by internationally renowned and Grammy Award-winning cellist Zuill Bailey.
On the Nov. 14 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we talk with Bailey about what El Paso means to him and what Pro-Musica has accomplished. We’ll also talk with executive director Felipa Solis about how the organization is connecting with music lovers during the pandemic.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM. For more information, visit EPHistory.com.
