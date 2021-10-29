It’s been making beautiful music longer than any other organization of its kind in Texas. It is the El Paso Symphony Orchestra, and this year marks the symphony’s 90th anniversary,
On the Nov. 6 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show,” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we’ll talk about the orchestra’s past, and its future, with executive director Ruth Ellen Jacobsen.
We’ll also hear about its programs that impact the community, as one of the largest arts employer in the region.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM and streams live at Facebook.com/ElPasoHistoryRadioShow. For more information, visit EPHistory.com.
