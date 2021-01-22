Their names are legendary: Pershing, Bradley, Patton, Polk. They are just some of the history-making military leaders who served at Fort Bliss, leaving their mark on El Paso and the world.
One of them is Gen. John J. Pershing, who chased Pancho Villa into Mexico in 1916, and led the U.S. expeditionary forces in Europe during World War I.
On the Jan. 30 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we talk with military historian John Hamilton about Pershing and the other high-ranking officers who made history and served at Fort Bliss.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM and streams live at Facebook.com/ElPasoHistoryRadioShow. For more information, visit EPHistory.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.