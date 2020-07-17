Before you throw away (or compost) orange, clementine or lemon peels, mix up a “trash cocktail.”
In a process similar to making limoncello, citrus peels can be used to make an old-fashioned cordial known as oleo-saccharum, a syrup that can be added to the drink of your choice.
You’ll need:
Citrus peels (any kind, about 3 cups); 1 cup of sugar; 1 tablespoon lemon juice; Vodka (optional); a bowl; and a muddler or spoon
1. Stockpile. Stash peels in a bag inside your fridge. After you’ve accumulated a handful, it’s time to make a drink.
2. Start your cordial. Place all of your peels in a bowl and cover with half a cup or more of sugar. Give them a nice, even dusting.
3. Wait. Let the sugar-citrus mixture rest for at least an afternoon, or overnight — the longer, the better.
4. Muddle. Smash the peels with a spoon or a muddler.
5. Stir and strain. Once you have liquid pooled in the bowl, add a bit of water, lemon juice and vodka, and stir to incorporate. Remove the peels and squeeze any additional liquid out of them.
6. Drink up. You made a cordial! Enjoy it in a fizzy highball, gimlet, spritz or drink of your choice.
Next time, try experimenting with grapefruit, blood orange or lime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.