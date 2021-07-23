As the two-year anniversary of the Aug. 3, 2019, shooting in El Paso approaches, the El Paso United Family Resiliency Center will host a Luminaria Remembrance drive-thru at Ascarate Park on July 30-31.
The center, a program of the United Way of El Paso, aims to unite El Pasoans in honoring those lost and send love to those deeply impacted by the tragedy.
The event is part of the County of El Paso’s Month of Unity and Healing.
The luminaria pathway will symbolize the community’s road toward a resilient future, organizers said in a press release.
In addition, 23 skylights will light the César Chávez Border Highway along Ascarate Park, in honor of the 23 lives lost in the shooting.
As cars drive through the park, they’ll be able to reflect and commemorate with the sounds and melodies of local musicians, county officials said.
The Luminaria Remembrance will take place from 8:30 to 11 p.m. on Friday, July 30 and Saturday, July 31.
Visitors may enter the park through Ascarate’s main gate entrance at no cost for the event
Information: elpasounitedfrc.org/loveforelpaso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.