An exhibit telling the history of lucha libre, its connections to the border region and the stories that have come from the sport is being showcased at the El Paso Museum of History.
“Lucha Libre: Stories from the Ring,” opened at the museum, 510 N. Santa Fe in Downtown, on Thursday, Aug. 26. It will be on display through March 2022.
“We want to continue our mission by providing exhibits and programs that encourage audiences to explore the variety of human experiences,” El Paso Museum of History Director Erica Marin said.
“Lucha Libre is another expression of popular culture that people of all ages can relate to, and its history can be traced as far back as a century. The museum looks forward to amplifying these stories that resonate with our border region.”
The exhibit showcases stories, sponsors and memorabilia related to local lucha history. The Mexican style of wrestling – a longtime sport, theatrical and cultural show – is often defined by the colorful face masks and capes the athletes often wear to hide their true identities.
The El Paso- Juárez border region has a long history with lucha libre – with some of the best-known luchadors taking the stage as heroes or villains in the ring.
One of Mexico’s most influential unmasked wrestlers, Gory Guerrero, was the father of El Paso WWE/WWF star Eddie Guerrero, who died in 2005.
More recently, El Paso’s Jorge Arriaga made a name for himself as WWE wrestler Sin Cara before working the Mexican independent circuit as Cinta de Oro.
The Hollywood spotlight is currently on “The Liberace of Lucha Libre” Saul Armendariz, a borderland wrestler known as Cassadro El Exótico. Cassandro was one of lucha libre’s “exóticos,” or men who wrestled in drag, and was among the first in the sport to come out as gay.
Actor, director and Golden Globe nominee Gael García Bernal is set to play Cassandro in a biopic about his life now under production.
The Museum of History partnered with the City of Las Cruces Museums to bring the exhibition to El Paso. The original exhibition opened at the Branigan Cultural Center in Las Cruces in the spring 2020 but was cut short because of the pandemic.
The El Paso History Museum is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays.
Admission is free. Face coverings are required while visiting the museum.
Information: 915-212-0320; epmuseumofhistory.org; @epmuseumofhistory on Facebook and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.