More than 100 photographs depicting Mexico’s modern history make up the latest exhibit at the El Paso Museum of Art.
“Luces y Sombras: Images of Mexico,” opens Thursday, April 7 at the museum in Downtown.
The photographs from the Bank of America collection date from the 1920s to present day and explore a timeline of Mexico’s modern history, “including the last century of indigenous roots that reflect the survival of community traditions and the reality of social marginalization,” museum officials said in a news release.
The family-friendly exhibition includes the following events:
• Art Lecture: 5-6 p.m.
Thursday, July 14
• Family Day: Noon-4 p.m.
Saturday, July 23
• Photography Workshop:
Noon, Friday, Aug. 5
The exhibition has been loaned through the Bank of America Art in our Communities program, which was established in 2009 to share the company’s art collection.
“Here in El Paso, we owe much of our rich cultural history to connections with our southern neighbors in Mexico. Our upcoming exhibition celebrates the collaboration of cultures and an appreciation of art, which knows no borders,” Bank of America of El Paso President Kristi Marcum said in a statement.
The exhibition is free and open to the public and will be on display through Aug. 17.
The El Paso Museum of Art, 1 Arts Festival Plaza in Downtown, is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
Information: 915-212-2053; epma.art
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.