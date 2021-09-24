A new Love Letters display at San Jacinto Plaza in Downtown commemorates Hispanic Heritage Month in the borderland.
The display by Visit El Paso – the life-size “EP” and a five-point star – is covered in a design made to look like a piñata in hues of red, orange, green and purple.
“We recognize the contributions the Hispanic community has made and continues to make to the city of El Paso,” Bryan Crowe, general manager for Destination El Paso, said in a statement.
The display will be up through Oct. 15 National Hispanic Heritage Months runs Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 and honors the cultures and contributions of Hispanic and Latin Americans and celebrates heritage rooted in all Latin American countries.
The public is invited to stop by and take pictures at the display and then post them on social media using #EPTX and # EPProud.
The first display of the Love Letters was a tribute to COVID Heroes, unveiled in July, and changes periodically according to the season, holiday or group being honored.
