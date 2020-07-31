A new display in Downtown aims to help show community pride while recognizing groups and special occasions across the city.
Visit El Paso, a division of Destination El Paso, recently unveiled Love Letters to El Paso at San Jacinto Plaza – the letters “E” and “P” emblazoned with words such as doctors, nurses, police, firefighters, military, supermarket staff and others, as well as a star with the words “thank you.”
“Our desire was to do something for the city that was a symbol of hope, gratitude, and community pride. In such an unclear time, we thought there was no better way to unveil this other than to honor our COVID Heroes.” Veronica Castro, director of tourism development for Visit El Paso, said in a statement.
“Healthcare, law enforcement, education, hospitality, truck drivers, small business owners, chefs, servers. The list goes on and on. Each sector is such an essential part of our community and reminds us each day how El Paso continues to shine bright.”
The display will be up through September.
The public is invited to take photos at the display – while following social distancing protocols, of course – and share them on social media using #iloveeptx and #elpasostrong.
The display comes on the heels of the first anniversary of the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting at an East Central El Paso Walmart that left 23 people dead.
“El Paso is a city of resiliency and hope. And we want to give the community an opportunity to focus on something positive during such a trying time,” Bryan Crowe, general manager for Destination El Paso, said in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.