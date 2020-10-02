A new display celebrating Hispanic Heritage month is the latest in the Love Letter series at San Jacinto Plaza in Downtown.
The display – giant letters “E” and “P” and a star – are painted in bright colors depicting Mexican folk art flora and fauna while pillars that say “Hispanic Heritage” stand at its side.
Presented by Visit El Paso, a division of Destination El Paso, the display will be exhibited through November.
“We are excited to reveal our next love letter to our city. Hispanic Heritage Month is certainly something that the Sun City holds near and dear to our hearts and we are excited to present something extra special to the community,” Veronica Castro, director of tourism development for Visit El Paso, said in a statement.
The public is invited to take photos at the display and post them on social media to honor the region’s heritage and promote the city. Posts should be tagged with #iloveeptx and #elpasostrong.
National Hispanic Heritage Months runs Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 and honors the cultures and contributions of Hispanic and Latin Americans and celebrates heritage rooted in all Latin American countries.
“We want to continue to spread a message of community pride and we hope that this display will remind each El Pasoan of how important the history and culture of our region means to us,” Castro said.
The first display of the Love Letters was a tribute to COVID Heroes, unveiled in July. These letters will continue to change to celebrate and recognize various groups and special occasions.
