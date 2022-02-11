Love is .... patient, kind, ever-growing

Everyone has a different take on love. Three El Paso couples agree that love is patient, and it is kind. They also believe true love grows over time.
Love is patient
Love is a relationship that thrives off respect, appreciation and continued understanding, said Mauricio Armendariz, 29. Luckily, he found that in his girlfriend, Mary Kathryn Guinn, 28.
The two have been dating for over a year and don’t picture their lives apart — ever.
Armendariz and Guinn met in 2015 while working at Michael Kors. She sold purses; he was a seasonal employee stocking merchandise.
“Everyone at the store would tease us about making a cute couple, but we both brushed it off as nothing,” he said. “There was an unspoken connection, but we never acted on it. I just knew she embodied everything I looked for in a woman — she was nice, sweet, beautiful and respectful. The way she carried herself blew me away.”
After his temporary employment, Armendariz graduated from UTEP and moved to Houston. He and Guinn didn’t reconnect until summer 2020.
“Seeing her after five years felt surreal, and the butterflies were instant,” he said. “We knew that first hug was the beginning of something beautiful.”
Now they’re madly in love and loving life. Both are growing in their professional careers: Armendariz will graduate from a competitive physical therapy program in December and Guinn works at a fast-growing solar company.
Their favorite thing to do is spend time with 4-year-old Kaylee, Guinn’s daughter.
“We both learned from the past and learned to love ourselves,” he said. “Now that we know what we each deserve, we expect nothing less. So, we love hard. We never hold back, and we give it our all.”
Love is kind
Love surprised U.S. Army Spc. Donald Johnson, 19.
Originally from Tennessee, Johnson walked into a local Chick-fil-A last May and was captivated by the girl taking his order. The girl, 19-year-old Kirsten Gilmore, managed to greet everyone with kindness and a smile after working two jobs and 18-hour shifts.
“She was a cute little thing, very outgoing and ready to help everyone,” Johnson said.
The attraction was mutual, but demanding work schedules made it difficult to plan a first date. Johnson found a way.
“He came to eat at my work for two months straight; even ordered the same meal every time,” Gilmore said. “I thought that was super sweet.”
Johnson was set to go on leave, which prompted Gilmore to secure a new job.
The day after their first date, Johnson left for New York City. The two spoke daily on the phone and would video chat any chance they’d get. After his return, he asked her to be his girlfriend. They married three months later.
“One time, he FaceTimed me just to show me he was riding a bike in New York,” Gilmore said. “That’s the moment I knew I was in love. It happened fast, but I wouldn’t change it for the world.”
The couple has two pets —Bailey, a dog, and Smokey, a cat — and hope to add children and a horse to the mix someday.
Their relationship advice? Be each other’s best friend, respect one another and work on communication daily. To keep things exciting, they vow to always try new things.
Love grows over time
Alonso and Luz Maria Villalobos had a fast-moving start to their relationship 37 years ago.
The two met through a friend, went out for coffee and became boyfriend and girlfriend in three short days. One month after dating, the couple got engaged. Just five months in, they said “I do.”
“I believe the secret to a successful relationship is not how long you’ve known someone, it’s being sure about your decision,” Luz Maria said.
Her happy husband agrees.
“Initially, it starts with an attraction, but that turns into love, which we see as a decision,” he said. “That decision converts into communication, agreement and trust. And, while I trust her completely, I also have trust and faith in myself.”
Luz Maria, 54, was only 17 when she met Alonso, who was eight years older. She didn’t think twice about spending the rest of her life with him.
“Yes, I was fascinated at the thought of dating someone older, but love is more than emotions,” she said.
“Our relationship was beautiful and sudden, but there came a time in our love story where I had to decide I was going to love him, no matter the circumstance or situation.”
The Villalobos adore spending quality time with their children and grandbaby.
When they’re not running their business, they enjoy dancing, going to the movies and traveling. This year, they will celebrate their anniversary in Guatemala.
After nearly four decades together, they share the advice that’s gotten them through the years with younger couples, including their sons and daughter.
“If couples start bringing up each other’s faults, they are never going to finish,” Luz Maria said. “That’s why we tell them to focus. If you decide you want to be together, decide not just for five, six, or eight years – decide for life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.