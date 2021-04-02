The El Paso Locomotive FC released its 2021 regular season schedule, which will feature 32 games. The team’s third USL Championship campaign will include 16 away and 16 home games starting with the home opener on May 8 at Southwest University Park against its regional rival New Mexico United.
The Copa Tejas – a supporter-run tournament – returns his year as Locomotive kicks off its run in the round-robin tournament at Southwest University Park on May 22.
2021 Season Schedule
*Home games
*Saturday, May 8: New Mexico United
*Saturday, May 22: Rio Grande Valley FC Toros
Sunday, May 30: Sporting Kansas City II
Thursday, June 3: Austin Bold FC
*Wednesday, June 9: Indy Eleven
*Saturday, June 12: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
Friday, June 18: Real Monarchs SLC
Wednesday, June 30: Rio Grande Valley FC Toros
*Saturday, July 3: New Mexico United
Friday, July 9: Real Monarchs SLC
*Saturday, July 17: Las Vegas Lights
Saturday, July 24: New Mexico United
Wednesday, July 28: San Antonio FC
*Saturday, July 31: Real Monarchs SLC
*Wednesday, Aug. 4: San Antonio FC
*Saturday, Aug. 7: Austin Bold FC
Saturday, Aug. 14: New Mexico United
*Saturday, Aug. 21: Rio Grande Valley FC Toros
Saturday, Aug. 28: San Antonio FC
Friday, Sept. 3: Orange County SC
*Saturday, Sept. 11: Sacramento Republic FC
Wednesday, Sept. 15: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
Wednesday, Sept. 22: Austin Bold FC
*Wednesday, Sept. 29: Real Monarchs SLC
Saturday, Oct. 2: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
*Wednesday, Oct. 6: San Antonio FC
Saturday, Oct. 9: FC Tulsa
*Wednesday, Oct. 13: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
Sunday, Oct. 17: LA Galaxy II
*Wednesday, Oct. 20: Austin Bold FC
*Sunday, Oct. 24: OKC Energy FC
Saturday, Oct. 30: Rio Grande Valley FC Toros
All matches will be broadcast live on ESPN+. Times for home and away matches will be announced in the coming weeks.
Information: 915-235-GOAL or online at eplocomotivefc.com.
