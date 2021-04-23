Individual game tickets for the El Paso Locomotive FC and El Paso Chihuahuas were to go on sale to the public starting this weekend.
The Locomotive open their 2021 home season at Southwest University Park against New Mexico United on May 8 and versus Rio Grande Valley FC on May 22.
The Chihuahuas’ first two homestands kick off on opening day Thursday, May 13 versus the Albuquerque Isotopes. That series runs to May 18.
The second homestand, against the Oklahoma City Dodgers, runs from May 27 to June 1.
Individual game ticket sales for all those games were set to open at 10 a.m. online and by phone on Saturday, April 24.
In-person ticket sales are available 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 24, and then Monday to Friday and on game days at the Durango Box Office at the ballpark starting on April 26.
A complete list of 2021 promotions and theme nights will be announced soon, officials said.
Masks will be required for all fans entering the ballpark.
Information: 915-235-GOAL or eplocomotivefc.com; 915-533-BASE or epchihuahuas.com.
