Adidas is all in with the El Paso Locomotive FC, which has partnered with the iconic sports and leisure brand as its official kit supplier.
On Feb. 24, the soccer team announced a new multi-year partnership with Adidas, whose logo will be featured on five new jerseys for the 2021 USL Championship Season.
“As our fan base and youth soccer programs have grown since our inaugural year, we wanted to transition from a smaller retailer to a giant in the soccer world that would help evolve and grow the Locomotive brand,” General Manager of Business Operations Andrew Forrest said.
The Locomotive had previously partnered with BLK, Beyond Limits Known, as the official jersey manufacturer. Sebastian Godoy of Adidas Soccer in a statement said the brand, which also makes jerseys for renowned teams such as Real Madrid and Manchester United, was excited to partner with the Locomotive.
“The parallels between the organization and our brand were very evident as we share a common belief: Through Sport, We Have the Power to Change Lives.”
The new gear is now available.The Locomotive have not yet announced its schedule for its third season. The team made the Western Conference Finals its first two years.
The COVID-19 pandemic caused last year’s season to be postponed, and the team played with limited fans in the stands.
Information: 915-235-GOAL; eplocomotivefc.com
