Louis ‘Chapa’ Herrera, left, and Eder Borelli during a recent El Paso Locomotive FC practice

 Photo provided by Locomotive FC

The El Paso Locomotive FC – the first major borderland sports team to return to play during the coronavirus pandemic – won’t have fans in the stands.

The team was to play the Rio Grande Valley FC at Southwest University Park on Saturday, July 11 without an audience to cheer them on.

Despite that, coach Mark Lowry said the team is ready to play full steam ahead.

“They’re excited. They’re like kids right now, it’s like Christmas Eve,” Lowry said in a video statement. “The energy is powerful… We’re looking forward to getting out there.”

The Locos are also set to host New Mexico United on Friday, July 24.

The Locomotive were hoping to play at the Downtown ballpark with a limited audience because of safety regulations in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, but those plans were scrapped as the number of positive cases continues to rise in the borderland.

In the meantime, fans can have a cardboard cutout photo represent them at the matches under the Cutout Conductors promotion. 

You can upload a photo of yourself at elpasolocomotivefc.com that will be put on a cardboard cutout and placed on a seat at the ballpark. Net proceeds from the $35 promotion will benefit various COVID-19 relief funds.

The El Paso Chihuahuas won’t see any play this year after Major League Baseball last month canceled the Minor League Baseball season altogether.

The Chihuahuas instead are focusing on the 2021 season, officials have said.

