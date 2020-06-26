El Paso Locomotive FC return to play later this month after being placed in Group C of the USL Championship.
The Locos will be joined by the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, Albuquerque’s New Mexico United, and 2019 Western Conference Final foe Real Monarchs of Salt Lake City in the group for the remainder of the regular season, the USL announced on June 25.
Group C offers some of the most competitive matches in the west, Locomotive officials said in a news release. A specific schedule has not yet been released.
Clubs may play an unbalanced amount of home and away matches depending on whether team cities are having trouble securing venues due to the COVID-19 pandemic, USL officials said.
The USL had previously set July 11 as a provisional season restart date after the pandemic in March put all matches on hold.
The USL divided clubs into eight groups in similar regions to complete a 16-game regular season followed by a single-elimination playoff.
Under the revised season format, clubs will play each member in its group four times, with the remaining matches being played against teams from nearby groups.
We're going to embrace the challenge 🗣️ @CoachMarkLowry pic.twitter.com/w4MPNvsHfT— El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) June 25, 2020
The Locomotive had played one match prior to the season’s postponement, scoring a point on the road against Orange County SC. The Locos have 15 regular season games remaining under the new format.
Every point will matter to secure a top-two finish to reach the 2020 USL Championship Post-Season.
The Locomotive reached the Western Conference Finals in its inaugural season last year, ending in a heartbreaking loss against the Real Monarchs.
Information: 915-532-GOAL; eplocomotivefc.com.
