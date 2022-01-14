The El Paso Locomotive FC 2022 season, which will feature 34 matches, will run March 12 to Oct. 8.
Under new head coach John Hutchinson, the team will play 17 matches at home, 12 of which will be held on Saturdays. The Locomotive kick off the USL Championship on the road against the Sacramento Republic SC on March 12 before hosting New Mexico United at Southwest University Park on March 19.
All matches will be broadcast live on ESPN+, ESPN or ESPN2, officials said this week in announcing the schedule.
With the exception of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, the Locos will play each team in the Western Conference twice on a home-and-away format. The Switchbacks and Locomotive will face off three times – twice at home.
The remaining nine matches will be played against inter-conference opponents, including two-time USL Championship title winners Louisville City FC, 2021 USL Championship Finalist Tampa Bay Rowdies and expansion side Detroit City FC.
The regular season will also feature the USL Copa Tejas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.