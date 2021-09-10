Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso has signed on as the title partner and the official health care provider for El Paso Locomotive FC Youth Soccer Club.
The partnership, announced Sept. 7, deepens the already existing relationship: The physician group will be the front kit sponsor for the youth club as well as the presenting partner for Youth Soccer Academy contracts.
The two organizations also welcomed the signing of 14-year-old Diego Garcia to a Locomotive Youth Soccer Academy contract. Garcia, a technical and creative midfielder, is a Pebble Hills High School sophomore and has been a part of the Locomotive Youth Soccer 2006 club team (U-15) since its inception in 2020.
Garcia joins fellow borderland natives Joel Maldonado (17), Jimmy Villagomez (17), and Edwin Villareal (18) as part of the team that will compete in the USL
