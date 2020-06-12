There’s more questions than answers when it comes to the fate of the El Paso Locomotive FC season.
But the excitement is palpable as the USL Championship Board of Governors recently voted to return to play for the 2020 season, setting July 11 as a provisional start date.
“We’re excited to have games on the horizon,” coach Mark Lowry said during a recent press conference at the Westside Sports Complex where the team holds practices.
The Locomotive were set to host their season home opener at Southwest University Park on March 14, but the COVID-19 pandemic derailed those plans and put the USL season on hold.
The USL began allowing no-contact training in groups no larger than four on May 5, but last week that was expanded to groups of 10 as part of its second phase of training protocols. Those guidelines also allowed coaches to provide technical instruction and open weight room facilities.
“For us, it feels like preseason,” Lowry said. “It feels like a new season, which always brings excitement so that’s the dynamic we’re in right now.”
What’s yet unknown is when and where the Locomotive will play – the schedule is not yet set – and if matches will have any fans in the stands.
“Everyone is glad to get back to work, to have some normalcy,” Andrew Forrest, the team’s general manager, said. “We’re ready to go. … Weather it’s here or there, we’re ready to get back on the field.”
Forrest said while details are being worked out, the team has “a lot of big announcements still to make.“
