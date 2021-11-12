The Oakland Roots SC derailed the El Paso Locomotive on its way to the 2021 USL Championships on Friday, Nov. 5. The Locos lost 1-0 in the Western Quarterfinals, closing out its third season.
“We had a great season,” head coach Mark Lowry said after the game. “The guys did a tremendous job and I’m proud of the work they put in every day. One game doesn’t define them. … The play was fantastic, so we go with their heads held high, staying optimistic, and looking ahead.”
The Locomotive boast 25 undefeated games at Southwest University Park this season, as well as a 13-0-3 record at home.
See more photos at elpasoinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.