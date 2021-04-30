They're back at the ballpark: El Paso Locomotive FC and El Paso Chihuahuas are ready to keep families entertained this summer. El Paso’s USL team, the Locomotive, is set to kick off its 2021 regular season on Saturday, May 8 when the team hosts its division rivals, New Mexico United at Southwest University Park.
Five days later, on Thursday, May 13, the Chihuahuas will host their home opener when they welcome the Albuquerque Isotopes.
LOCOMOTIVE ON TRACK
Locomotive FC will begin its third season with high hopes after another strong playoff finish in 2020.
Head coach and technical director Mark Lowry returns along with many of his veteran players, and the club is hopeful that a couple of key roster additions will provide the consistent scoring that his team has lacked in the past.
Aidan Apodaca, 24, brings three years of USL experience to the team. The forward has scored five times this preseason, including a pair of goals in a friendly match against North Texas SC.
Joining Apodaca on the front line is fellow newcomer Luis Solignac, a veteran of both USL and MLS. The 29-year-old scored eight goals and added three assists in 16 matches with San Antonio FC last season.
More on Ozzy: A Mexican free-tailed bat, Ozzy was named the mascot of the El Paso Locomotive FC in February 2020
Forwards Aaron Gomez, Leandro Carrijo and midfielder Dylan Mares all return for 2021 and they have all looked terrific thus far in the preseason, combining to score eight goals.
Midfielders Diego Luna and Jose Aguinaga are also entering their first season with Locomotive FC and both have scored a goal.
Midfielders Bryam Rebellon, Richie Ryan, Nick Ross, and Louis “Chapa” Herrera are all returning for El Paso along with defenders Andrew Fox, Mechak Jerome, Éder Borel- li, Matt Bahner, Javier Monsálvez “Yuma” Carazo and Macca King.
Joining the group on defense is 25-year-old Niall Logue, who spent 2020 with FC Tucson of USL League One. At goalkeeper, veteran Logan Ketterer returns for his third season and hopes to build off of a terrific 2020 season, which included a league-leading eight clean sheets (shutouts).
CHIHUAHUAS AT BAT
The last time the Chihuahuas hosted a game at the ballpark was Aug. 29, 2019. The Triple-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres had its entire 2020 campaign canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Chihuahuas return to the field on May 6 in Tacoma – and one week later, will play their first home game at Southwest University Park.
More on Chico: Chihuahua's mascot came to life on April 14, 2014
The Chihuahuas’ roster had not been announced as of April 27.
However, there is a strong chance that starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore will begin 2021 in El Paso. The 22-year-old lefthander is the top overall prospect in the San Diego Padres system, and Chi- huahuas fans have been waiting years to see him pitch at Southwest University Park.
Reggie Lawson is another top pitch- er who could be starting the season with the Chihuahuas.
Other players who could be in El Paso are infielder Tucupita Marcano, outfielder Jorge Oña (currently on the in- jured list), Brian O’Grady and Patrick Kivlehan.
O’Grady has prior big-league experience with Cincinnati and Tampa Bay, while Kivlehan spent the 2016 championship season with the Chihuahuas. He played in the major leagues with the Reds and Diamondbacks between 2016 and 2018.
CJ Abrams, one of the Padres’ top prospects, is not expected to open the season in El Paso. It’s possible that he could join the team later this summer if he performs well in the Minor Leagues.
Edwin Rodriguez returns for his second season as manager, but he will have new hitting and pitching coaches.
Doug Banks joins the team from Lake Elsinore (Padres High-A affiliate) as hitting coach. Eric Junge, who spent the last three seasons as the team’s minor league pitching coordinator, will handle the pitching staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.