The El Paso Locomotive FC will hold its third season home opener on Saturday, May 8.
The team will face its regional rival New Mexico United to Southwest University Park. The match, presented by Southwest University, will kick off at 7:30 p.m.
The Locomotive reached the Western Conference finals in its first two seasons and is looking to bring a championship trophy to El Paso.
Tickets for the 2021 USL Championship home opener will be available at a later date, officials said.
The season schedule has yet to be announced, although the team began playing preseason games March 20 and continue through April 17. Those eight matches against teams like New Mexico United, Colorado Spring Switchbacks and the FC Juárez are closed to the public.
Information: 915-235-GOAL; eplocomotivefc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.