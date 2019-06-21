Students of Ysleta High School’s Class of 2022 recently raised funds to sponsor a room at the Ronald McDonald House of El Paso.
A ribbon-cutting at the Ronald McDonald House, whose mission is to keep families of ill children close to them while they receive treatment, was held June 1.
The sponsored room will benefit the hundreds of families who travel to El Paso each year for their child’s medical treatment by providing them with lodging for a full year, alleviating the costs of staying at a hotel for extended periods of time, and offering stability and resources, so that they can focus on their child’s health.
Ysleta is the first high school to sponsor a room at the house, located at 300 E. California, the organization said.
Information: 915-542-1522; rmhcelp.org.