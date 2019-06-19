Five-year-old Jacob Alexander Martinez has been singing since he could talk.
Leaving his beloved karaoke machine behind, the young singer from Clint took the stage at the El Paso Chihuahuas baseball game on June 16 and belted out a flawless rendition of the “Star Spangled Banner.”
The video of his performance at Southwest University Park in Downtown El Paso is going viral, starting with the Chihuahuas’ social media post calling it “the most adorable Father’s Day rendition of the National Anthem you’ll ever hear.”
Since then, the video has been circulated across social media, catching the attention of ABC News and Good Morning America, who shared it on their national networks on Wednesday.
“He loves music and singing. He has a little karaoke machine and is always performing for anyone that will listen,” his dad Gilbert Martinez told El Paso Inc. “I don’t think he understands the magnitude of that performance at the Chihuahuas though, because it’s not on YouTube and that’s what he watches.”
A fan of Freddy Mercury and Bruno Mars, Jacob was first asked by his teacher to sing the national anthem at his graduation from head start on May 21. It took him about two weeks to learn the song.
The Chihuahuas saw a video of the performance and asked him to perform at the game. He may also perform the anthem at a future El Paso Locomotive FC match.
His talent is inherited: His dad is a musician with the cumbia band Apache, and his mother, Miriam Martinez, is with the salsa band La Guira.
“He’s been singing since he could talk,” Gilbert Martinez said.
