WWE Live is going to burn it down when it comes to the borderland in September.
The longtime and still popular wrestling show will include the Street Fight match between Seth Rollins and Baron Corbin in the ring.
Rollins, 33, whose real name is Colby Lopez, is known for his “burn it down” catchphrase. Baron Corbin, 34, whose real name is Thomas Pestock, is a former boxer and football player.
The event will also feature the Raw Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match with champion Becky Lynch versus former two-time women’s champion Natalya versus Nikki Cross, formerly known as Nikki Storm.
Other events and wrestlers include Braun Strowman, Lucha House Party, Ricochet, U.S. Champion A.J. Styles, Lacey Evans and more WWE superstars.
The show is slated for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 at the Don Haskins Center.
Tickets, which start at $15, are on sale at ticketmaster.com.