The Sun City Stealth women’s tackle football team – which formed in El Paso earlier this year under the Women’s Football Alliance – is back for its second home game of the season.
The six-game season kicked off May 1 and runs through June 12, with its next game set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 22 at Franklin High School’s stadium, 900 N. Resler. Gates open at 5 p.m. The Stealth will face the Rio Grande Heat from Albuquerque.
El Paso singer-songwriter Elia Esparza will perform the National Anthem.
Tickets are $4.95.
Tickets and information: suncitystealth.com; @suncitystealth on Facebook and Instagram
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.