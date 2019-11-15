WinterFest welcomes holiday season

It’s the holiday celebration so cool it’s hot.
The 2019 El Paso WinterFest returns to Downtown starting on Saturday, Nov. 23 and brings with it all the color, lights and family fun we’ve come to love.
The Scherr Legate Celebration of Lights Parade and Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony in and around San Jacinto Plaza again launches this year’s WinterFest festivities.
Other highlights will again include the popular outdoor ice-skating rink, a winter-themed café, food vendors, festive lights, a holiday market, train and Streetcar rides, live music and other entertainment.
“We are proud to be a part of this increasingly popular holiday tradition,” El Paso Live General Manager Bryan Crowe said.
Celebrating its fourth year, WinterFest is presented by the Hospitals of Providence and Providence Children’s Hospital. Activities run daily through Jan. 5.
“We want to present a spectacular experience for everyone,” said Tracey Jerome, managing director of museums and cultural affairs, libraries and tourism. “Winterfest supports our economy and gives visitors a chance to visit unique downtown businesses.”
Here’s everything you need to know about El Paso WinterFest:
EL PASO WINTERFEST
11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23
San Jacinto Plaza, Arts Festival Plaza, Civic Center Plaza, surrounding Downtown area
Free admission
Info: epwinterfest.com
EVENTS SCHEDULE:
• Noon: Ice Rink opens, Arts Festival Plaza
• Noon-8 p.m. Holiday Downtown Art & Farmers Market, pedestrian pathway between Southwest University Park and convention center
• 2-4 p.m. Winter Snowflakes with live music, toddler play area, make snowflakes and ornaments; El Paso Museum of Art, 1 Arts Festival Plaza
• 4-5 p.m. WinterFest Celebration at Main Library, 501 N. Oregon
• 4:30 p.m. Celebration of Lights entertainment begins, San Jacinto Plaza
• 5-10 p.m. El Paso Locomotive FC Presents Sun City Express train rides, pedestrian pathway between Southwest University Park and convention center
SCHERR LEGATE CELEBRATION OF LIGHTS PARADE & HOLIDAY TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY
@ San Jacinto Plaza
• 4:30 p.m. First Armored Division Band
• 5 p.m. St. Anthony Franciscanos Choir
• 5:30 p.m. Tree lighting ceremony begins
• 5:35 p.m. Holiday lights parade begins at corner of Campbell and Texas, to Overland, up Oregon to North Mesa, right to Main then Mills, and ends at San Jacinto Plaza
• 5:55 p.m. Holiday tree lighted
• 6:05-11 p.m. Entertainment on Main Stage
ICE SKATING HOURS
Saturday, Nov. 23 to Sunday, Jan. 5
4-9 p.m. Monday-Wednesday
4-11 p.m. Thursday – Friday
Noon-11 p.m. Saturday
Noon-9 p.m. Sunday
Holiday Hours:
4-11 p.m. Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 28
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 & New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31
5-11 p.m. Christmas Day, Dec. 25
1-9 p.m. New Year’s Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1
*Skate passes include 50-minute skating session and skate rental; $5-$8, military discounts available Mondays
HOLIDAY MOVIES AT THE PLAZA
Sponsored by Texas Gas Service and El Paso Community Foundation, Plaza Classic Film Festival and El Paso Live.
Free admission
Plaza Theatre
125 Pioneer Plaza Downtown
Schedule:
Nov. 24
3:30 p.m. - ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ (PG)
7 p.m. – ‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles’ (R)
Dec. 1
1 p.m. – ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’ (PG-13)
3:30 p.m. – ‘The Polar Express’ (G)
Dec.8
1 p.m. – ‘Elf’ (PG)
3:30 p.m. – ‘A Christmas Story’ (PG)
Dec. 22
3:30 p.m. – ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ (NR)
Dec. 29
1 p.m. – ‘Toy Story’ (G)
FIESTA FRIDAYS
7-9 p.m. Fridays Nov. 29-Jan. 3
Live music at the WinterFest ice rink deck
1 Arts Festival Plaza
STORY TIME AT MAIN LIBRARY
Children can listen to holiday stories and do holiday crafts for a winter fun activity
11 a.m. (English) Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday
11 a.m. (Spanish) Friday
Nov. 23–Jan. 4
Main Library Branch
501 N. Oregon
915-212-7323
elpasolibrary.org; epwinterfest.com
STREETCAR HOLIDAY READ & RIDE
Streetcar Story Time with Santa
10:30 a.m. and noon, Saturday, Dec. 14
Hop aboard near El Paso Main Library
501 N. Oregon