WinterFest welcomes holiday season

It’s the holiday celebration so cool it’s hot.

The 2019 El Paso WinterFest returns to Downtown starting on Saturday, Nov. 23 and brings with it all the color, lights and family fun we’ve come to love.

The Scherr Legate Celebration of Lights Parade and Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony in and around San Jacinto Plaza again launches this year’s WinterFest festivities.

Other highlights will again include the popular outdoor ice-skating rink, a winter-themed café, food vendors, festive lights, a holiday market, train and Streetcar rides, live music and other entertainment.

“We are proud to be a part of this increasingly popular holiday tradition,” El Paso Live General Manager Bryan Crowe said. 

Celebrating its fourth year, WinterFest is presented by the Hospitals of Providence and Providence Children’s Hospital. Activities run daily through Jan. 5.

“We want to present a spectacular experience for everyone,” said Tracey Jerome, managing director of museums and cultural affairs, libraries and tourism. “Winterfest supports our economy and gives visitors a chance to visit unique downtown businesses.” 

Here’s everything you need to know about El Paso WinterFest:

EL PASO WINTERFEST

11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23

San Jacinto Plaza, Arts Festival Plaza, Civic Center Plaza, surrounding Downtown area

Free admission

Info: epwinterfest.com

EVENTS SCHEDULE:

• Noon: Ice Rink opens, Arts Festival Plaza

• Noon-8 p.m. Holiday Downtown Art & Farmers Market, pedestrian pathway between Southwest University Park and convention center

• 2-4 p.m. Winter Snowflakes with live music, toddler play area, make snowflakes and ornaments; El Paso Museum of Art, 1 Arts Festival Plaza

• 4-5 p.m. WinterFest Celebration at Main Library, 501 N. Oregon

• 4:30 p.m. Celebration of Lights entertainment begins, San Jacinto Plaza

• 5-10 p.m. El Paso Locomotive FC Presents Sun City Express train rides, pedestrian pathway between Southwest University Park and convention center

SCHERR LEGATE CELEBRATION OF LIGHTS PARADE & HOLIDAY TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY

@ San Jacinto Plaza

• 4:30 p.m. First Armored Division Band

• 5 p.m. St. Anthony Franciscanos Choir

• 5:30 p.m. Tree lighting ceremony begins

• 5:35 p.m. Holiday lights parade begins at corner of Campbell and Texas, to Overland, up Oregon to North Mesa, right to Main then Mills, and ends at San Jacinto Plaza

• 5:55 p.m. Holiday tree lighted

• 6:05-11 p.m. Entertainment on Main Stage

 

ICE SKATING HOURS

Saturday, Nov. 23 to Sunday, Jan. 5

4-9 p.m. Monday-Wednesday

4-11 p.m. Thursday – Friday

Noon-11 p.m. Saturday

Noon-9 p.m. Sunday

Holiday Hours:

4-11 p.m. Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 28

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 & New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31

5-11 p.m. Christmas Day, Dec. 25

1-9 p.m. New Year’s Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1

*Skate passes include 50-minute skating session and skate rental; $5-$8, military discounts available Mondays

HOLIDAY MOVIES AT THE PLAZA

Sponsored by Texas Gas Service and El Paso Community Foundation, Plaza Classic Film Festival and El Paso Live.

Free admission

Plaza Theatre

125 Pioneer Plaza Downtown

epwinterfest.com

Schedule:

Nov. 24

3:30 p.m. - ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ (PG)

7 p.m. – ‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles’ (R)

Dec. 1

1 p.m. – ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’ (PG-13)

3:30 p.m.  – ‘The Polar Express’ (G)

Dec.8

1 p.m.  – ‘Elf’ (PG)

3:30 p.m.  – ‘A Christmas Story’ (PG)

Dec. 22

3:30 p.m.  – ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ (NR)

Dec. 29

1 p.m.  – ‘Toy Story’ (G)

 

FIESTA FRIDAYS

7-9 p.m. Fridays Nov. 29-Jan. 3

Live music at the WinterFest ice rink deck

1 Arts Festival Plaza

 

STORY TIME AT MAIN LIBRARY

Children can listen to holiday stories and do holiday crafts for a winter fun activity

11 a.m. (English) Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday 

11 a.m. (Spanish) Friday

Nov. 23–Jan. 4

Main Library Branch

501 N. Oregon

915-212-7323

elpasolibrary.org; epwinterfest.com

STREETCAR HOLIDAY READ & RIDE

Streetcar Story Time with Santa

10:30 a.m. and noon, Saturday, Dec. 14

Hop aboard near El Paso Main Library

501 N. Oregon

epstreetcar.com

Winterfest MAP. image-asset.png

 

 

