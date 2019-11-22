El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank held its annual gala, “Winter Wonderland,” Nov. 9 at the El Paso Marriott Hotel to raise funds to combat hunger in West Texas.
The nonprofit’s distribution of food has grown from 7.7 million pounds of food in 2013 to 15.5 million pounds to 2018. It is on track to distribute more than 30 million pounds in 2019.
More than 500 people attended the event, raising about $110,000.
For more information or to donate, call 915-298-0353 or visit elpasoansfightinghunger.org.