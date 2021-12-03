The holiday lights are lit and on full display across the borderland, but there’s still plenty to do to celebrate the season with family and friends. Here’s our winter holiday roundup for the coming weeks.
P.S. The Loya family won’t be hosting their annual holiday lights show this year; and the Fort Bliss Holiday Fest has been canceled.
FRIDAY, DEC. 3
A CHRISTMAS CAROL EN LA FRONTERA
A re-imagining of the classic story by the UTEP Department of Theatre and Dance at the Wise Family Theatre on campus, various times, through Dec. 19. Tickets $10 and up. Info: 915-747-5118; utep.edu/theatredance; tickets at ticketmaster.com.
EL CHUCO CHRISTMAS
A bilingual adaptation of “A Christmas Carol,” set in 1985 El Paso. Dinner and show led by Carlos De La Garza Garcia on Dec. 3, 4, 5 and 10 at the Adobe Horseshoe Dinner Theatre, 1500 Main, in San Elizario. Written and directed by Félix Arenas. Info: 915-233-5060; 915-562-1503; El Chuco Christmas on Facebook events.
LUMINARIAS BY THE LAKE
SATURDAY, DEC. 4
LIGHTS ON THE LAKE
El Paso County Parks & Recreation holiday lights event from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at Ascarate Park, 6900 Delta.
Featuring the second annual “A Night of Hope Honoring our Healthcare Workers and First Responders” lighting ceremony. Music, food trucks, train rides, live music, entertainment, Santa, and more.
Lighting ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Winter Park hours: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily thru early January. $2 park entry fee Saturdays and Sundays. Info:915-771-2380; or @epcountyparks on Facebook and Instagram
CHRISTMAS AT THE RANCH
The Upper Valley Artist & Farmers Market goes to the The Rach on Vinton Road, 600 N. Vinton, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.
More than 100 local vendors; live music, food, stagecoach rides; the Grinch and Santa Claus. Info: uppervalleymarket.com; @uppervalleymarket on Facebook.
LAS CRUCES TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY
The city of the crosses hosts its tree lighting ceremony with food trucks, live music, holiday movies and more from 6- 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Plaza de las Cruces, 100 N. Main, Las Cruces. Holiday events planned Dec. 3-5. Info: 575-541-2444; visitlascruces.com
FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS PARADE RUIDOSO
Midtown Ruidoso hosts its annual holiday parade with after party at Wingfield Park with snack, drinks, fire pits, movies, and cash bar starting at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Info: ruidosonow.com
SATURDAY, DEC. 11
SANTA AT THE ZOO
Pictures with Santa, holiday crafts & seasonal animal enrichment at the El Paso Zoo, 4100 E. Paisano.
Catch Santa from 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 & Sunday, Dec. 12. Regular zoo hours are 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Info:elpasozoo.org; @elpasozoo on Facebook & Instagram
TUESDAY, DEC. 14
DAVE KOZ & FRIENDS
The Grammy-nominated saxophonist Dave Koz returns for his Christmas Tour 2021 with guitar/singer Jonathan Butler, trumpeter Richard Elliot, saxophonist Rick Braun and vocalist Rebecca Jade is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14 at the Plaza Theatre. Tickets start at $45. Info: ticketmaster.com; elpasolive.com.
SUNDAY, DEC. 19
A MERRY-ACHI CHRISTMAS
Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez takes center stage at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19 at the Plaza Theatre with Spanish and English holiday hits, including “Ave Maria” and “Silver Bells” to “El Niño del Tambor” (“Little Drummer Boy”) and favorite traditional mariachi classics. Tickets start at $29.50. Info: ticketmaster.com; elpasolive.com
THURSDAY, DEC. 23
EL PASO OPERA AT THE FOUNTAINS
Catch the El Paso Opera in this special performance at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23 at the Fountains at Farah, 8889 Gateway Blvd. West. It’s all part of the Fountain’s Music on the Lawn: Holiday Edition. The series features live entertainment by local schools Saturdays through Dec. 18 and is capped off with the opera performance. Bring your own chairs or blankets.
ONGOING
EL PASO WINTERFEST
The popular festival continues at San Jacinto Plaza and the Arts District in Downtown through Jan. 2.
Lights, displays, ice skating, music, food, entertainment, arts & crafts, more. Info: 915-534-0600; epwinterfest.com
WINTERFEST ICE SKATING
Arts Festival Plaza by the Plaza Theatre. Sessions are 50 minutes and run $5-$8. Hours: 4-9 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 4-11 p.m. Thursdays; 4 p.m.-midnight Fridays; noon to midnight Saturdays; noon-9 p.m. Sundays through Jan. 2. Info: 915-534-0600; epwinterfest.com
PARKS & REC HOLIDAY FIESTAS
Live music and entertainment; food trucks; vendors at San Jacinto Plaza, 114 W. Mills in Downtown. Hours: 6-10 p.m. Friday - Sunday, to Jan. 2; and 6-11 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23; Thursday, Dec. 30; Friday, Dec. 31
