Chef Giuliano Matarese, who has appeared on the cooking shows “Chopped” and “Beat Bobby Flay,” was recently in El Paso to host a reservation-only Italian wine dinner at Anson 11.
El Pasoan Vic Poulos, a wine lecturer who owns Zin Valle Vineyards in Canutillo, collaborated with Matarese to create the special meal and wine pairings.
Originally from Naples, Italy, Matarese is the owner of Mille Lire, an award-winning restaurant in Dallas. Poulos also owns a winery in Tuscany, and Matarese was in El Paso to help him launch his Fattoria Svetoni wine in El Paso.