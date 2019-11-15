Winter holiday festivities are hitting the borderland early this season. 

There’s plenty of holiday lights, Santa, cocoa and more – including the El Paso WinterFest with the tree lighting ceremony, parade and ice skating Downtown, as well as the annual Thanksgiving Day parade down Montana Avenue.

From El Paso to southersn New Mexico, El Paso Inc. has you covered for the holidays:

SUN. NOV. 17

The Grinch at Upper Valley Market

7930 N. Mesa

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Grinch meet and greet, shopping, dog and kid friendly. Upper Valley Artist & Farmer Market on Facebook

 

SUN. NOV. 21 - DEC. 24

Santa Photo Time

Cielo Vista Mall

8401 Gateway Blvd. West

Various times

Reserve your fast pass online & skip the line simon.com/mall/cielo-vista-mall

 

THU. NOV. 21- DEC. 19

Very Merry Movies at Sunland Park Mall

Sunland Park Mall

750 Sunland Park 

6-8 p.m. Thursdays thru Dec. 19

Backyard Cinema inside The Greenery. Free admission; snacks will be served.

sunlandparkmall.com

 

FRI. NOV. 22

Fort Bliss / Freedom Crossing

Tree Lighting Ceremony

1611 Haan on Fort Bliss

5:30-7:30 p.m.

Music, cookies, cocoa, photos with Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Grich

@freedomcrossingatFortBliss on Facebook

 

SAT. NOV. 23

El Paso WinterFest

Noon: Ice rink opens at Arts Festival Plaza

5:30 p.m. Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony

5:55 p.m. Scherr Legate Celebration of Lights Parade.

San Jacinto Plaza and surrounding area. Lights, ice skating and other activities remain through Jan. 5.

epwinterfest.com

@elpasowinterfest on Facebook.

@epwinterfest on Instagram.

@ElPasoTXGov on Twitter

 

Santa’s Arrival 

Bassett Place

6101 Gateway Blvd. West

1-5 p.m.

Holiday performances, games with Santa’s winter wonderland friends, gingerbread decorating, face painting, balloon twisting, ugly sweater contest, photos with Santa

Bassett Place on Facebook

 

 

SAT. NOV. 24

Pet Photos with Santa

Cielo Vista Mall

8401 Gateway Blvd. West

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Bring your pet for photos with Santa. 

simon.com/mall/cielo-vista-mall

 

THU. NOV. 28

83rd Annual Oscar Leeser’s Hyundai of El Paso Sun Bowl Parade

10 a.m. 

Montana Avenue, Ochoa to Copia streets

Grand Marshal: Ron Stallworth

Theme: ‘Bobbleheads on Parade’

sunbowl.org/parade

 

FRI. NOV. 29

Fred Loya Light Show

12001 Paseo de Oro

Interactive light show with music

6, 7, 8 p.m. Friday-Sunday though Dec. 25

El Paso Christmas Lights on Facebook

 

Santa’s Workshop on the Lawn

Fountains of Farah

8889 Gateway Blvd. West

Times vary through Dec. 24

Photos with Santa

The Fountains of Farah on Facebook

 

Santa’s Arrival at White Sands Mall

White Sands Mall

3199 N. White Sands

Alamogordo, N.M.

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Parade, visiting with Santa

White Sands Mall on Facebook

 

Christmas on the Pecos

711 Muscate

Carlsbad, N.M.

40-minute light show/boat ride

More than 100 Pecos River homeowners and businesses decorate for this event.

Boat rides between 5:30 and 9:45 p.m. through Dec. 31 (Closed on Dec. 24)

$5-20

christmasonthepecos.com

 

Cloudcroft Christmas Market 

(also on Nov. 30)

Cloudcroft Chamber of Commerce

Cloudcroft, N.M.

1-5 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday

Handcrafted gifts 

coolcloudcroft.com

 

SAT. NOV. 30

5th Annual Lights on the Lake

Ascarate Park

6900 Delta Drive

4-11 p.m.

Holiday lights, jingle bell jog, music, food trucks. @AscaratePark on Facebook

 

15th Annual Holiday Market 

(also on Dec. 1)

Ardovino’s Desert Crossing

1 Ardovino

Sunland Park, N.M.

11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Vendors, pictures with Santa, live music, food. Ardovino’s Desert Crossing on Facebook

 

Motown’s Jingle Jam

El Paso County Coliseum

4100 E. Paisano

Temptations, Four Tops, Lenny Williams perform hits and holiday songs

8 p.m.

$35-$150; ticketmaster.com

 

Story Time & Cookies with Santa

Barnes & Noble

705 Sunland Park

11 a.m.-noon

Storytime, holiday traditions

Barnes & Noble, Sunland Park on Facebook

 

SUN. DEC. 1

Christmas Tree Lighting

Inn of the Mountain Gods

287 Carrizo Canyon, Mescalero, N.M.

1-6 p.m.

Treats, pictures with Santa, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” 

Inn of the Mountain Gods on Facebook

 

WED. DEC. 4

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

UTEP Don Haskins Center

151 Glory Road

7:30 p.m.

$48.25-$72.75; ticketmaster.com

 

FRI. DEC. 6

Cookies, Cocoa & Holiday Cheer

Texas Tech Medical Education Building lawn

5001 El Paso

6-8 p.m.

Light show, holiday fun

@ttuhscep on Facebook

 

Socorro WinterFest

Rio Vista Community Center

901 N. Rio Vista

6-10 p.m. 

Parade, live entertainment, tree lighting 

915-860-8615; City of Socorro on Facebook 

 

SAT. DEC. 7

Santa at the Zoo (and Dec. 8)

10 a.m.-4 p.m. 

El Paso Zoo

4001 E. Paisano

Snow, letter writing to Santa, crafrs, more

epwinterfest.com/events/zoosanta

 

Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker

1 Civic Center Plaza

1 p.m.

$29-$99; ticketmaster.com

 

Star Wars Christmas

The Boardwalk Market

1773 Pali Drive at Zaragoza

6-10 p.m.

All things Star Wars, photos with Santa, food trucks, vendors

The Boardwalk Market on Facebook

 

Cloudcroft Tree Lighting & Annual Parade

Cloudcroft Chamber of Commerce

Cloudcroft, N.M.

5-8 p.m.

Lighted parade, Santa, live music 

Cloudcroft Chamber of Commerce on Facebook 

 

Old Fashioned Holiday Display

Las Cruces Railroad Museum

351 N. Mesilla, Las Cruces

1-4 p.m.

Santa and his elves, holiday train displays, children’s crafts, holiday music

Las Cruces Museums on Facebook   

 

Olde Fashioned Christmas

800 & 900 Block of New York

Alamogordo, N.M.

4-9 p.m.

Entertainment, vendors, Santa’s Village, horse drawn trolley, contests, pageant

Alamogordo MainStreet on Facebook

 

SUN. DEC. 8

Caring Santa

Cielo Vista Mall

8401 Gateway Blvd. West

Private photo experience for children with special needs and their families

RSVP: simon.com/mall/cielo-vista-mall

 

FRI. DEC. 13

Alamogordo Christmas Tree Lighting

100 Washington, Alamogordo, N.M.

6-9 p.m.

City of Alamogordo-Government on Facebook

 

SAT. DEC. 14

La Fe Luminarias

Scenic Drive

off Rim Road / Richmond Drive

6-10 p.m.

More than 4000 luminarias. Info: Centro de Salud Familiar La Fe on Facebook

 

A Drag Queen Christmas

Abraham Chavez Theatre

1 Civic Center Plaza

8 p.m.

Holiday performances by contestants from reality TV show on VH1

$38-$54.25; ticketmaster.com

 

Holiday Market

Undisputed Craft House

1881 Saul Kleinfeld 

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Local artists & vendors, food, drinks

El Paso Punk Rock Flea Market on Facebook

 

Movie Nite on the Lawn

Fountains of Farah

8889 Gateway Blvd. West

7-10 p.m.

“The Santa Clause”

The Fountains of Farah on Facebook

 

Yelp’s Ugly Sweater Holiday Party

Undisputed Craft House

1881 Saul Klenfeld

7-9 p.m.

Ugly sweater contest, karaoke, food

yelp.com/events/elpaso

 

SUN. DEC. 15

II Divo: A Holiday Song Celebration

Plaza Theatre

125 Pioneer Plaza

7 p.m.

$49.40-$350; tickermaster.com

 

MON. DEC. 16

Dave Koz & Friends Christmas Tour

Plaza Theatre

125 Pioneer Plaza

7 p.m.

$45-$78; ticketmaster.com

 

TUE. DEC. 17

A Christmas Carol

Flickinger Center for Performing Arts

1110 New York, Alamogordo, N.M.

Original production with special effects

7-9 p.m.

$17-$42; flickingcenter.com

 

THU. DEC. 19

 

Twas the Night Before Christmas

Plaza Theatre

125 Pioneer Plaza

7 p.m.

The classic Christmas program live on stage

$25-$50; ticketmaster.com

 

FRI. DEC. 20

A Merry-achi Christmas

Plaza Theatre

125 Pioneer Plaza

Mariachi Sol de Mexico performs Mexican and American Christmas songs and carols

7:30 p.m.

$26.50-$62.50; ticketmaster.com

 

SAT. DEC. 21

Christmas Music Sing Along

Rio Grande Theatre

211 N. Main, Las Cruces

2-4 p.m.

Rio Grande Theatre on Facebook

 

SUN. DEC. 22

Last Minute Christmas Market

Upper Valley Artist & Farmers Market

7930 N. Mesa

11 a.m.-3p.m.

Upper Valley Artist & Farmers Market on Facebook

