There’s always something to see or do in the region’s museums and galleries. Check out some of what’s going on at museums across the borderland.
Cowboys are more than boots, spurs and gunfights – they’re an essential part of American history and the ‘Old West’ borderland.
That’s why the El Paso Museum of History is hosting a National Day of the Cowboy celebration at Cleveland Square in Downtown on Saturday, July 27.
The event will feature exhibits, hands-on activities and giveaways all aimed at offering different perspectives on cowboys and the west.
“A lot of people grow up watching westerns—but there’s more to cowboys than gunfights and creaky saloons,” museum director Vladimir von Tsurikov said in a statement.
“The vaqueros, the ranchers, and even the animals, are all part of what makes the ‘Old West’ such a captivating era.”
Food vendors will be available at the event.
Visitors can also view two recently opened exhibitions at the museum: “Changing Pass: People, Land, Memory” and “Bases Loaded: El Paso and Beyond.”
Free parking will be available at the Glory Road Transit Center near UTEP, and visitors can ride the streetcar downtown at no cost.
Take me out to the … museum?
The El Paso Museum of History is celebrating the local and national history of baseball – from the pre-Civil War era to the present- day Triple A El Paso Chihuahuas– in its latest exhibit, “
Bases Loaded: El Paso and Beyond.”
“Baseball, like apple pie, is one of those ideas that is inseparable from the idea of America,” museum director Vladimir von Tsurikov said in a statement.
Tsurikov said the exhibit also highlights baseball’s intersections with race, including the sport’s role in Mexico and key events in breaking the color barrier.
The exhibit also features interactive displays, including a walkable baseball diamond and Chihuahuas fan photo booth.
Many of the artifacts were provided by El Pasoan Fernando Grado, a baseball enthusiast whose collection includes memorabilia from the Browns and the Diablos.
On display are also collectibles from eminent players like Jackie Robinson and “Shoeless” Joe Jackson, and items borrowed from the El Paso Chihuahuas’ archive.
The “living room of art” at the El Paso Museum of Art is a meeting space where an array of events are being hosted now through Sept. 15 – including live art demonstrations, workshops with guest artists and live musical performances.
The studio was designed by museum teaching artist Staphany Garnica, and allows visitors to view and make art and visit with the museum’s artist-in-residence, Luminarias de Arte.
Upcoming events include live demonstrations by multimedia artist Laura Turón through July 31 and Mi Musica / My Music Family Day on Aug. 2 for self-guided art making.
Visit epma.art for a full schedule of events.
Channel your inner Katniss Everdeen and dig your way into fun at Archaeology Family Day on Aug. 3.
The El Paso Museum of Archaeology is hosting archery lessons and other hands-on activities such as mock excavations during the event. Short films will be screened and you can sample Tigua bread and chile and explore ancient artifacts up close.
