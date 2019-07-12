Sometimes we need to pause the music and instead, take in a little laughter, a little family time or a little storytelling through dance instead. Then again, you can go all out and enjoy an outdoor music festival.
If you’re looking for something to do in the borderland, mark you calendars for everything from comedy to theater and ballet to festivals.
Here’s what’s up and coming in events across the city:
July 12-14
Ysleta Mission Festival
Hours vary
Ysleta Mission
Aug. 1-11
Plaza Classic Film Festival
Plaza Theatre Performing Arts Center
(& surroundings)
Aug. 22
Teo Gonzalez
Legendary Mexican comedian
8:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Sept. 6
Alan Saldana
‘Diablo Squad’ Mexican comedian
8:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Sept. 14
Eddie B
‘I’m Already
Professionally Developed’
Comedy Tour
8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Sept. 25
Tom Segura
Take it Down Comedy Tour
8 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Sept. 27
Felipe Esparza
Bad Hambre Comedy Tour
8 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Oct. 2-6
Disney On Ice
Mickey’s Search Party
Times vary
El Paso County Coliseum
Oct. 5-6
10th Annual Rocking The Rez Pow Wow
Ysleta del Sur Pueblo Pakitu Community Park
Oct. 11-13
Las Cruces Country Music Festival
Hadley Sports Complex
Oct. 12
Way Out West Fest 2019
Southwest University Park
Oct. 15
Russian Ballet Theatre
Swan Lake
7 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Oct. 22-27
Charlie & The Chocolate Factory
7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Nov. 8
Peppa Pig Live!
6 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Nov. 9
Dance for Kid’s Sake
7 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Nov. 19-20
Blue Man Group
7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Dec. 6-7
Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker
Various showtimes, Plaza Theatre
Dec. 21-22
Sesame Street Live!
Let’s Party!
Times vary, Abraham Chavez Theatre