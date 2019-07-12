Sometimes we need to pause the music and instead, take in a little laughter, a little family time or a little storytelling through dance instead. Then again, you can go all out and enjoy an outdoor music festival.

If you’re looking for something to do in the borderland, mark you calendars for everything from comedy to theater and ballet to festivals.

Here’s what’s up and coming in events across the city: 

 

July 12-14

Ysleta Mission Festival

Hours vary

Ysleta Mission

ysletamission.org

 

Aug. 1-11

Plaza Classic Film Festival

Plaza Theatre Performing Arts Center

(& surroundings)

plazaclassic.com

 

Aug. 22

Teo Gonzalez

Legendary Mexican comedian

8:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre   

 

Sept. 6

Alan Saldana

‘Diablo Squad’ Mexican comedian

8:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre     

 

Sept. 14 

Eddie B

‘I’m Already 

Professionally Developed’

Comedy Tour

8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

 

Sept. 25

Tom Segura

Take it Down Comedy Tour

8 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

 

Sept. 27 

Felipe Esparza 

Bad Hambre Comedy Tour

8 p.m. Plaza Theatre    

 

Oct. 2-6 

Disney On Ice 

Mickey’s Search Party 

Times vary

El Paso County Coliseum

 

Oct. 5-6

10th Annual Rocking The Rez Pow Wow

Ysleta del Sur Pueblo Pakitu Community Park

facebook.com/rockingtherez

 

Oct. 11-13

Las Cruces Country Music Festival

Hadley Sports Complex

lascrucescountrymusic.com

 

 

Oct. 12

Way Out West Fest 2019

Southwest University Park

epwayoutwest.com

 

Oct. 15

Russian Ballet Theatre 

Swan Lake

7 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

 

Oct. 22-27

Charlie & The Chocolate Factory

7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

Nov. 8 

Peppa Pig Live!

6 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre 

 

Nov. 9

Dance for Kid’s Sake

7 p.m. Plaza Theatre 

 

 

Nov. 19-20

Blue Man Group

7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

Dec. 6-7

Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker

Various showtimes, Plaza Theatre

 

Dec. 21-22

Sesame Street Live!

Let’s Party!

Times vary, Abraham Chavez Theatre 

