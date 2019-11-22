What’s up and coming around El Paso? Music, dance, theater, comedy and more.
Check out these upcoming concerts and special events at the city‘s largest venues, and visit elpasoinc.com/calendar for a full list of entertainment and community events:
CONCERTS
Wednesday, Nov. 27
La Arrolladora Banda Limon
8 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Saturday, Nov. 30
Motown’s Jingle Jam
8 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
8 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Thursday, Dec. 12
Natti Natasha & Becky G
8 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum
Friday, Dec. 13
Sebastian Yatra
with CNCO
8 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum
Sunday, Dec. 15
Styx
7:30 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
IL Divo: Holiday Song Celebration
7 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Monday, Dec. 16
Dave Koz & Friends
Christmas Tour
7 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Friday, Dec. 20
A Merry-Achi Christmas
7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Saturday, Dec. 21
Kayzo
9 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum
Saturday, Jan. 24
The Fab Four
The Ultimate Tribute
7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Friday, Feb. 14
Raul DiBlasio & Barbara Padilla
Concierto para Enamorados
8 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Friday, Feb. 21
Alan Jackson
7 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Friday, March 6
Cher
Here We Go Again Tour
8 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Monday, March 9
KISS
End of the Road Tour
7:30 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Tuesday, March 10
Trippie Redd
8 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum
Saturday, March 21
Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga
8 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Monday, March 23
Texas Tenors
7 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Friday, March 27
TobyMac
Hits Deep Tour
7 p.m. Don Haskins Center
Sunday, March 29
Prince Royce
Alter Ego Tour
7 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum
Friday, April 3
Ana Gabriel
8 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum
EVENTS
Now-Jan. 5
Winterfest
Lights, ice skating, train rides, music, food, more
San Jacinto Plaza, Arts Festival Plaza, Civic Center Plaza
Friday, Nov. 29
Chris D’Elia
Follow the Leader Tour
8 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Friday, Dec. 6
Cristela Alonzo
7 & 9:30 p.m. Philanthropy Theatre
Fri.-Sat., Dec. 6-7
Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker
Various showtimes, Plaza Theatre
Sunday, Dec. 8
Jewel Box Series
Icarus Was A Rookie – Run the Jewels Back
2:30 p.m. Philanthropy Theatre
Thursday, Dec. 12
John Leguizamo
Latin History for Morons
8 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Saturday, Dec. 14
Drag Queen Christmas
The Naughty Tour
8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Thursday, Dec. 19
‘Twas the Night Before Christmas
7 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Sat.-Sun., Dec. 21-22
Sesame Street Live!
Let’s Party!
Times vary, Abraham Chavez Theatre
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
UTEP Sun Bowl Stadium
Wed.-Sat., Jan. 29-Feb. 1
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Plaza Theatre
Saturday, Feb. 8
Tuff Hedeman Bull Riding
8 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum
Sunday, Feb. 9
Jewel Box Series
The Straussiana
2:30 p.m. Philanthropy Theatre
Friday, Feb. 14
Jo Koy
Just Kidding World Tour
7 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Tuesday, Feb. 25
The Bachelor Live on Stage
7 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Tues.-Wed., Feb. 25-26
An American in Paris
7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Sat.-Sun., March 7-8
Monster Jam
7 p.m. Sun Bowl Stadium
Sunday, March 8
Jewel Box Series
Seven Deadly Shorts
2:30 p.m. Philanthropy Theatre
Thurs.-Sun., March 12-15
Cirque du Soleil: OVO
Various time, Don Haskins Center
Sunday, March 22
Franco Escamilla
7 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Thursday, March 26
The Office! A Musical Parody
7:30 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Tues.-Sun., April 7-12
Les Miserables
Various Times, Plaza Theatre
Thursday, April 9
Baby Shark Live!
6:30 p.m., Abraham Chavez Theatre
Fri.-Sun., April 17-19
El Paso Comic Con
5 p.m. Judson F. Williams Convention Center