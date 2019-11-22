What’s up and coming around El Paso? Music, dance, theater, comedy and more.

Check out these upcoming concerts and special events at the city‘s largest venues, and visit elpasoinc.com/calendar for a full list of entertainment and community events: 

CONCERTS

Wednesday, Nov. 27

La Arrolladora Banda Limon

8 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

Saturday, Nov. 30

Motown’s Jingle Jam

8 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum

 

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

8 p.m. Don Haskins Center

 

Thursday, Dec. 12

Natti Natasha & Becky G

8 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum

 

Friday, Dec. 13

Sebastian Yatra

with CNCO

8 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum

 

Sunday, Dec. 15

Styx

7:30 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

 

IL Divo: Holiday Song Celebration

7 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

Monday, Dec. 16

Dave Koz & Friends

Christmas Tour

7 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

Friday, Dec. 20

A Merry-Achi Christmas

7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

Saturday, Dec. 21

Kayzo

9 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum

 

Saturday, Jan. 24

The Fab Four

The Ultimate Tribute

7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

Friday, Feb. 14

Raul DiBlasio & Barbara Padilla

Concierto para Enamorados

8 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

Friday, Feb. 21

Alan Jackson

7 p.m. Don Haskins Center

 

Friday, March 6

Cher

Here We Go Again Tour

8 p.m. Don Haskins Center

 

Monday, March 9

KISS

End of the Road Tour

7:30 p.m. Don Haskins Center

 

Tuesday, March 10

Trippie Redd

8 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum

 

Saturday, March 21

Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga

8 p.m. Don Haskins Center

 

 

Monday, March 23

Texas Tenors

7 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

Friday, March 27

TobyMac

Hits Deep Tour

7 p.m. Don Haskins Center

 

Sunday, March 29

Prince Royce

Alter Ego Tour

7 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum

 

Friday, April 3

Ana Gabriel

8 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum

 

EVENTS

Now-Jan. 5

Winterfest

Lights, ice skating, train rides, music, food, more

San Jacinto Plaza, Arts Festival Plaza, Civic Center Plaza

epwinterfest.com

 

Friday, Nov. 29

Chris D’Elia

Follow the Leader Tour

8 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

Friday, Dec. 6

Cristela Alonzo

7 & 9:30 p.m. Philanthropy Theatre

 

Fri.-Sat., Dec. 6-7

Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker

Various showtimes, Plaza Theatre

 

 

 

Sunday, Dec. 8

Jewel Box Series

Icarus Was  A Rookie – Run the Jewels Back

2:30 p.m. Philanthropy Theatre

 

Thursday, Dec. 12

John Leguizamo

Latin History for Morons

8 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

Saturday, Dec. 14

Drag Queen Christmas

The Naughty Tour

8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

 

Thursday, Dec. 19

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas

7 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

Sat.-Sun., Dec. 21-22

Sesame Street Live!

Let’s Party!

Times vary, Abraham Chavez Theatre 

 

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl 

UTEP Sun Bowl Stadium

sunbowl.org

 

Wed.-Sat., Jan. 29-Feb. 1

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Plaza Theatre

 

Saturday, Feb. 8

Tuff Hedeman Bull Riding

8 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum

 

Sunday, Feb. 9

Jewel Box Series

The Straussiana

2:30 p.m. Philanthropy Theatre

Friday, Feb. 14

Jo Koy

Just Kidding World Tour

7 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

 

Tuesday, Feb. 25

The Bachelor Live on Stage

7 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

 

Tues.-Wed., Feb. 25-26

An American in Paris

7:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

Sat.-Sun., March 7-8

Monster Jam

7 p.m. Sun Bowl Stadium

ticketmaster.com

 

Sunday, March 8

Jewel Box Series

Seven Deadly Shorts

2:30 p.m. Philanthropy Theatre

 

Thurs.-Sun., March 12-15

Cirque du Soleil: OVO

Various time, Don Haskins Center

 

Sunday, March 22

Franco Escamilla

7 p.m. Plaza Theatre

 

Thursday, March 26

The Office! A Musical Parody

7:30 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

 

Tues.-Sun., April 7-12

Les Miserables

Various Times, Plaza Theatre

 

 

 

Thursday, April 9

Baby Shark Live!

6:30 p.m., Abraham Chavez Theatre

 

Fri.-Sun., April 17-19

El Paso Comic Con

5 p.m. Judson F. Williams Convention Center

